Other Show me your... NAS/Server

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Votick, 12 Aug 2011.

  Votick

    Votick

    Just thought I would throw a thread out there for a mass gathering of peoples NAS/Home servers.
    We have a rigs topic somewhere :/ Why not a NAS?


    Here's mine:

    AMD Athlon 6000+ 3GHZ Dual Core
    6GB Corsair Ram
    3X 1TB Samsung F1 Spinpoints
    1X 2TB Samsung F1 Spinpoint
    80GB Maxtor (OS)

    Running Windows Server 2008
    - DNS
    - DHCP
    - AD (With group Policy)
    - Web Server
    - FTP Server



    I did have Windows Home Server but roaming profiles was more useful to me in that all my data is on the server and when I re-install and log-in all the files are there :) peace of mind :)

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]




    Sp what is everyone else running?
     
    Votick, 12 Aug 2011
  faugusztin

    faugusztin

    Not entirely current picture, i replaced the Intel SASUC8I with a port multiplier connected to eSATA, but that is soon going to change - i will get Gene-Z for my main PC, so P8Z68-V PRO will go to the file server, which has internal Marvell SATA port). And sorry for crappy back shot, forgot to set the ISO to low enough level :) :
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    faugusztin, 12 Aug 2011
  Votick

    Votick

    mmhmmmmm very nice lots of HDDS :)
     
    Votick, 12 Aug 2011
  Unicorn

    Unicorn

    Nice thread idea and some really nice setups posted so far, but I think this thread bears too much similarity to this thread so maybe we could merge the two and bump that one to the top of GD?

    There's a pretty good description of my server and network setup in my file server & network overhaul thread, but at the moment it's still a WIP and is constantly evolving.

    At the moment the estimated date to have the network all sewn up and running as planned is "by the end of the year" and the server in it's fully "as I have it in my head" configuration will be "by this time next year". That may seem like a really long time but it's just me being realistic. If I had £5K spare right now I'd take two weeks off work, thrash my credit card to pieces and have the whole thing done by the end of August, but that's not even remotely possible ;) The fact that I am going back to study part time in September takes a big chunk of time out of my week and the money thing is just what it is, I don't have that sort of cash available and "spare" to spend on a project like this at the moment, so I'm happy enough to chip away at it over the next 12 months :)
     
    Last edited: 12 Aug 2011
    Unicorn, 12 Aug 2011
  Votick

    Votick

    Good point..

    *shines emergency bit-tech logo into the sky* Moderator We need you..!!!
     
    Votick, 12 Aug 2011
  wuyanxu

    wuyanxu

    i feel so tiny........

    Synology Ds410j 4x2TB. 3 disks in RAID5, 1 disk separate. weekly cumulative backup of extra important data from RAID5 to single disk (so RAID controller failure won't matter)

    SMB and AFP share
    DDNS
    Web server (with family photo albums)
    FTP server
    DLNA/UPnP server
    Torrenting
    HTTP Downloading
    Sickbeard auto TV show downloader

    sorry, no photo for it :(
     
    wuyanxu, 12 Aug 2011
  faugusztin

    faugusztin

    ~75W in idle, with all but one hard drive in standby. Not bad for i5-2500k setup :), DVB-C card included.


    Dead thread is dead :D. But of course if mods decide to join them, why not.
     
    faugusztin, 12 Aug 2011
  Steve @ CCL

    Steve @ CCL

    Server Mk .1

    [​IMG]

    That was a private WoW server which ended up getting cooked when I ended up with over 10,000 registered players.

    So I built Mk .2

    Don't have pics of building Mk .2.

    I then built Mk .3 which just sits at the side of my TV now in the living room and hosts my CoD4, CS:S, TF2, MineCraft and HomeFront servers / Clan Website. :

    [​IMG]
     
    Steve @ CCL, 12 Aug 2011
  Unicorn

    Unicorn

    You were responsible for 100,000 WoW players? Leave. The Thread. Now. :nono:

    Haha, just kidding! :D Nice setup!
     
    Unicorn, 12 Aug 2011
  Votick

    Votick

    LOL

    @Steve Was this hosted from home? How can your connection take them all? lol
     
    Votick, 12 Aug 2011
  Sp!

    Sp!

    Where do people keep there servers? Mines in the shed, I would post a pic but you couldn't really make it out for the bikes, lawn mower and pots of paint etc.

    it's a Intel Core 2 6320 with 2GB Ram and 4 x 1.5 TB drives running windows home server.
     
    Sp!, 12 Aug 2011
  faugusztin

    faugusztin

    I have it right behind the TV in my bedroom. It is dead silent - three Noiseblocker fans running at pretty much minimum, most hard drives in standby, SSD system drive, Seasonic X PSU (=dead silent),...
     
    faugusztin, 12 Aug 2011
  Votick

    Votick

    In the "loft-space", which is the sloping roof over our utility room. So its a walk in loft with out having to get a ladder :p

    It's the other side of the wall to our bathroom.
     
    Votick, 12 Aug 2011
  kenco_uk

    kenco_uk

    I have a HP DC7700 SFF with an Adaptec 1230 - the four sata ports on that serve a 5.25" 4-bay 2.5" hdd sata dock. There is a Samsung F1 1TB with WHS2011 installed and an additional 2 x 2.5" hdds. 4GB DDR2 with a C2D6700 runs the rig. Hdd space totals just over 4TB atm and it's nearly full :) It looks neat from the outside - inside is a wiring mess though :)
     
    kenco_uk, 12 Aug 2011
  Unicorn

    Unicorn

    Mine lives under the bench in my workshop, which is in the basement behind the garage (it's a split level bungalow if that sounds strange). The backup NAS is upstairs, at the opposite end of the house, in the closet of my bedroom. That only spins up to do an incremental backup once a week, it's not on 24/7.
     
    Unicorn, 12 Aug 2011
  Steve @ CCL

    Steve @ CCL

    Usually only had around 2,500 on at any given time but to be honest it didn't lag much at all for people in the UK and Europe, often got people from America on moaning about lag but never from the Euro's

    It was formerly freewow.co.uk but I shut it down when WotLK came out and the private WoW Scene got troublesome when Blizzard started suing folk.

    The way back machine cached it back in 2008 with 7,000+ members

    http://web.archive.org/web/20080914111417/http://soulboundwow.servegame.com/home.php

    I've still got the site and DB somewhere, tis HUGE lol as the private WoW servers are SQL driven.

    Looks like I lied, in 2009 just before we closed it was cached showing "Total accounts 11713"
     
    Last edited: 12 Aug 2011
    Steve @ CCL, 12 Aug 2011
  Cei

    Cei

    Mine's just a Synology DS211j (as advised on the forums) with a pair of 2TB WD Caviar Greens in RAID 0. It acts as the media hub, with music and video, as well as a centralised storage for downloads that need access from multiple machines.

    I managed to create the perfect space on the shelf for it by accident, and I hardly hear the drives. It's also useful to be able to see the status lights occasionally!

    [​IMG]
     
    Cei, 12 Aug 2011
  SeT

    SeT

    Right now, I've just got one of these: http://www.lacie.com/products/product.htm?id=10491
    The 4TB model. Given to me by a friend, his company had a few of them scattered around the office. They decided to get one huge NAS instead of all of the small(ish) ones and were about to just trash them. The one that I got, the guy that was (supposed to be) using it was pretty anti technology and never used it, never even let the deskside guy to configure it for him.

    I might get around to building my own eventually but that Lacie does the job well enough for now.
     
    SeT, 12 Aug 2011
  Picarro

    Picarro

    Server is based in the basement in the same room as the house-wide ethernet connections terminate. It's connected to the TV directly upstairs in the living room with a 15 meter HDMi cable.
    It's on 24/7 and serves as the uTorrent Box, the media server and the backup server for my computers.

    It's based on:

    i3 530
    Gigabyte UD3-something motherboard
    Corsair CX-400
    2x1tb Samsung F3
    1x2tb Samsung F4EG
    1x250gig WD boot drive.

    The two 1tb drives are in JBOD and is backed up onto the 2tb. As a precaution, the backup of my computers is also backed up to harddrive in my desktop which is placed in another room in the house.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Picarro, 12 Aug 2011
  Unicorn

    Unicorn

    That's a white Antec 300 :thumb:

    Best case for a home server unless you want to go rackmount - mine holds 12 hard drives! :D
     
    Unicorn, 12 Aug 2011
