Just thought I would throw a thread out there for a mass gathering of peoples NAS/Home servers. We have a rigs topic somewhere :/ Why not a NAS? Here's mine: AMD Athlon 6000+ 3GHZ Dual Core 6GB Corsair Ram 3X 1TB Samsung F1 Spinpoints 1X 2TB Samsung F1 Spinpoint 80GB Maxtor (OS) Running Windows Server 2008 - DNS - DHCP - AD (With group Policy) - Web Server - FTP Server I did have Windows Home Server but roaming profiles was more useful to me in that all my data is on the server and when I re-install and log-in all the files are there peace of mind Sp what is everyone else running?