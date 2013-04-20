  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Photos Show us your pets

Discussion in 'Photography, Art & Design' started by 666painkiller, 20 Apr 2013.

  666painkiller

    666painkiller

    Joined:
    23 Jun 2010
    Posts:
    289
    Likes Received:
    66
    [​IMG]

    my two fun fighting today Misty and Molly
     
    Last edited: 20 Apr 2013
    666painkiller, 20 Apr 2013
    #1
    #1
  supermonkey

    supermonkey

    Joined:
    14 Apr 2004
    Posts:
    4,955
    Likes Received:
    201
    Pets? Sure, why not.

    [​IMG]
     
    supermonkey, 20 Apr 2013
    #2
    #2
  Porkins' Wingman

    Porkins' Wingman

    Joined:
    23 Feb 2008
    Posts:
    2,895
    Likes Received:
    128
    Re-post, but prob my fave pic of my boy, although wants some cropping:

    [​IMG]
     
    Porkins' Wingman, 20 Apr 2013
    #3
    #3
  666painkiller

    666painkiller

    Joined:
    23 Jun 2010
    Posts:
    289
    Likes Received:
    66
    [​IMG]
     
    666painkiller, 20 Apr 2013
    #4
    #4
  666painkiller

    666painkiller

    Joined:
    23 Jun 2010
    Posts:
    289
    Likes Received:
    66
    nice picture :thumb:
     
    666painkiller, 20 Apr 2013
    #5
    #5
  666painkiller

    666painkiller

    Joined:
    23 Jun 2010
    Posts:
    289
    Likes Received:
    66
    the more I look at this picture the more I like it :jawdrop:
     
    666painkiller, 20 Apr 2013
    #6
    #6
  GregTheRotter

    GregTheRotter

    Joined:
    9 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    4,263
    Likes Received:
    88
    Don't mean to spam the thread, but I feel my dog is just that photogenic :D

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    GregTheRotter, 21 Apr 2013
    #7
    #7
  Flibblebot

    Flibblebot

    Joined:
    19 Apr 2005
    Posts:
    4,658
    Likes Received:
    152
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Flibblebot, 21 Apr 2013
    #8
    #8
  M_D_K

    M_D_K

    Joined:
    3 Apr 2002
    Posts:
    6,183
    Likes Received:
    21
    M_D_K, 21 Apr 2013
    #9
    #9
  666painkiller

    666painkiller

    Joined:
    23 Jun 2010
    Posts:
    289
    Likes Received:
    66
    not many people got pets!!!!!
     
    666painkiller, 27 Apr 2013
    #10
    #10
  pyro1son

    pyro1son

    Joined:
    18 Aug 2010
    Posts:
    509
    Likes Received:
    8
    Say hello to our English Springer Spaniel, Jess
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    pyro1son, 28 Apr 2013
    #11
    #11
  GregTheRotter

    GregTheRotter

    Joined:
    9 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    4,263
    Likes Received:
    88
    Sweet looking dog you got there pyrolson :). Not many dogs have nice eyes (mine does of course :p) but yours does :).
     
    GregTheRotter, 28 Apr 2013
    #12
    #12
  Archtronics

    Archtronics

    Joined:
    27 Jun 2006
    Posts:
    2,559
    Likes Received:
    64
    [​IMG]

    Had to use my phone for this so picture isn't great but I found it amusing.
     
    Archtronics, 28 Apr 2013
    #13
    #13
  AverageNinja

    AverageNinja

    Joined:
    6 Aug 2012
    Posts:
    430
    Likes Received:
    21
    I only have a little sister, but I won't upload pics :p
     
    AverageNinja, 28 Apr 2013
    #14
    #14
  supermonkey

    supermonkey

    Joined:
    14 Apr 2004
    Posts:
    4,955
    Likes Received:
    201
    Nice Springer, pyro! It reminds me of our old Springer. An absolute pest of a dog, but we loved her to the end.
     
    supermonkey, 28 Apr 2013
    #15
    #15
  pyro1son

    pyro1son

    Joined:
    18 Aug 2010
    Posts:
    509
    Likes Received:
    8
    Thanks guys! Yeh she's lovely and very well behaved, but she is started to go abit deaf so she doesn't always hear the recal, so i think its time to bring back the shooting whistle :)
     
    pyro1son, 29 Apr 2013
    #16
    #16
  hughwi

    hughwi

    Joined:
    23 Dec 2003
    Posts:
    1,584
    Likes Received:
    36
    same with ours, now deaf as a post and going slightly blind, but still charging around all over the place, i swear they get more mental the older they are!
     
    hughwi, 29 Apr 2013
    #17
    #17
  pyro1son

    pyro1son

    Joined:
    18 Aug 2010
    Posts:
    509
    Likes Received:
    8
    She went through a stage of being really old when the bull terrier died but now she thinks shes a puppy again even tho shes got arthritis, poor girl!
     
    pyro1son, 29 Apr 2013
    #18
    #18
  chris182

    chris182

    Joined:
    6 May 2011
    Posts:
    157
    Likes Received:
    7
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    In case you can't tell from the fact I've used a (slightly) higher res version of the last one, it's my favorite!!
     
    chris182, 30 Apr 2013
    #19
    #19
  Unicorn

    Unicorn

    Joined:
    25 Jul 2006
    Posts:
    12,720
    Likes Received:
    446
    Springers and Labs/Retrievers are my favourite breeds. Jess is gorgeous Pyro! Reminds me of Ben, the springer we had when I was growing up who I still miss. He was simply an awesome dog. Absolutely bonkers, but so much fun and extremely affectionate too :)

    You're right Greg, your dog is very photogenic! What's he/she called?
     
    Unicorn, 30 Apr 2013
    #20
    #20
