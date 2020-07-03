My wife's been complaining for the last few days that she can't close down some of her open windows.



I'm usually pretty helpful (it reduces the nagging) but she keeps pointing it out late at night just as we are about to go to bed but tonight she mentioned it earlier.



I watch what she is doing for a few seconds and notice that all her icons are on top of the open windows and realise what she's done.



I have no idea how but she has somehow taken a screenshot of her desktop last week and set it as her wallpaper.



At least saw the amusing side lol.



She even asked my lad to look when I was out and he didn't spot it.

