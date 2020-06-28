I'm planning on upgrading my CPU/mobo/Ram, but I intend to keep my GPU ( Windforce GTX 970) and PSU ( EVGA 650W Fully Modular) as well as 1 X 2.5 SSD and 2 X 3.5 HDD. I might be putting in another 2.5 SSD as well. I currently have a Phanteks p300s case which is great, but I'd like to try and move the build into something smaller, especially as I no longer game and don't need a large cooler. Because I'm getting a new Mobo I could look at a micro-atx board, but I know the GPU/PSU will limit my case options somewhat. What would people recommend? Is there anything that will allow me a smaller case? I'd not want to spend over £100 on the case, and less if possible!