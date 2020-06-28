  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

    I'm planning on upgrading my CPU/mobo/Ram, but I intend to keep my GPU ( Windforce GTX 970) and PSU ( EVGA 650W Fully Modular) as well as 1 X 2.5 SSD and 2 X 3.5 HDD. I might be putting in another 2.5 SSD as well.

    I currently have a Phanteks p300s case which is great, but I'd like to try and move the build into something smaller, especially as I no longer game and don't need a large cooler.

    Because I'm getting a new Mobo I could look at a micro-atx board, but I know the GPU/PSU will limit my case options somewhat.

    What would people recommend? Is there anything that will allow me a smaller case?

    I'd not want to spend over £100 on the case, and less if possible!
     
    Just having a quick look around, if your card is this one then all M-ATX cases I looked at will be more than ok. If you were going for ITX then it'd probably be more of a issue, but M-ATX cases are still fairly large so you'll have plenty of space. Its just under 300mm long and only a dual slot cooler, most of the cases I looked at take upto 380mm cards. Enjoy :)
     
