Currently rocking a huge Silverstone FT02 case. Love it, it's silent and pushes a lot of dust-filtered air through, no problem with cooling. Apart from clearing out dust filter, I've not needed to touch inside for over 5 years so far. It's placed on the floor so one'd expect it to be full of dust, but positive pressure really works, everything still looks new-ish only have a very very thin coat of dust. It's also silent when idle, only the massive fans at bottom are spinning lazily at 300rpm during idle. But when I wanted to move it, transporting this behemoth took half boot of a large-boot car. It was also too heavy to move around easily. So I want to downsize at end of the year (with new Ryzen and RTX 3000) As small as possible without limiting thermal or dust-proof performance. Goal is to build a VR gaming PC that would allow me to easily take to another house. Requirement: - small footprint, light weight - dust proof, positive pressure - silent when idle - all air cooled, ideally I'd like to re-use my Noctua D14 CPU cooler - can fit a full sized graphics card I see FT05 is a possible candidate, but it's EOF now (according to Scan). It also ATX mobo sized, so there's scope to be lighter and smaller. Any other cases that does similar airflow scheme as FT02 but in a smaller lighter package?