Education So who's awake and why? One for us night owls.

Discussion in 'General' started by Kronos, 14 Oct 2015.

  1. Kronos

    Kronos Well-Known Member

    I have been an appalling sleeper most of my adult life. Invariably falling asleep around the half past eight mark and then having very broken sleep until about 4am. This practice seemed to have little effect on my life but the last 7 years and now suffer from 'Non restorative sleep syndrome' where I finally wake feeling like I have done a 12 hour shift on a building site. Tried varying my night time routine but even if I go to bed at midnight I will still be wide awake at 4. Tried pills but the only effect was really vivid dreams which I must admit was quite good.

    That is my brief story what is yours? O viruses many of you will work nights, I have never done that, what is it like?
     
    Kronos, 14 Oct 2015
  2. MightyBenihana

    MightyBenihana Do or do not, there is no try

    Me. Reason, 4 hour time difference but it is 2am here now and I am prone to going to sleep at about 4am and waking at 7.30am except on Sunday when I wake up any time between 11am and 1pm.

    I think I suffer from FOMO (fear of missing out), which is ridiculous really. I need more discipline but I finish work at 10pm and I am more of a night person anyway.

    I feel it really effected me at school and uni.
     
    MightyBenihana, 14 Oct 2015
  3. Pieface

    Pieface Well-Known Member

    Had to take my parents at the airport for 4:15am and have to get a 2 and a half hour train to London soon to find somewhere to live, then a train back tonight. Won't get home till 11pm. FML
     
    Pieface, 14 Oct 2015
  4. Gunsmith

    Gunsmith Maximum Win

    had a nice meal lastnight and felt dozey afterwards, crashed out around 9, been up since 3
     
    Gunsmith, 14 Oct 2015
  5. sleepygamer

    sleepygamer More Metal Than Thou

    Woke up a little while ago so I could shower and make myself pretty before I get the bus to work.

    My sleep pattern iis fairly terrible. Left to my own devices, I will basically fall into a 30 hour day, and just have rolling bed times.

    Work is good at keeping that in check. Unless there is a new game out. Then nothing stops me.
     
    sleepygamer, 14 Oct 2015
  6. damien c

    damien c Mad FPS Gamer

    I pretty much have a set sleep pattern but it's kind of annoying.

    After 5 years of having to get up at 6am, I now pretty much everyday wake up at anything from 5am to 7am and fall asleep at around 9pm.

    Most nights I wake up around 4 times during the night and then I feel tired all day.
     
    damien c, 14 Oct 2015
  7. creative

    creative 500rwhp

    me.....





    But im in Australia... :D
     
    creative, 14 Oct 2015
  8. Kronos

    Kronos Well-Known Member

    I will admit my original post was submitted later than I intended but that was because I woke at midnight and remained so till 1am. My cat surprising did not bother me at 4am and although I surfaced I managed to nod back off again till 4:45am which was a rare bonus. No doubt normal, for want of a better word, service will resume tonight.
     
    Kronos, 14 Oct 2015
  9. Cthippo

    Cthippo Can't mod my way out of a paper bag

    0220 here and I just got home from work.

    My sleep schedule is naturally erratic and is made worse by a horrible work schedule.
     
    Cthippo, 14 Oct 2015
  10. legoman

    legoman breaker of things

    10:29, im awake, been awake since about 5AM went to sleep about 2AM. Today is going to be a long day.
     
    legoman, 14 Oct 2015
  11. Shirty

    Shirty Time travelling rogue Super Moderator

    I'm awake because its daytime and I'm at work :)
     
    Shirty, 14 Oct 2015
  12. Behemoth

    Behemoth Timelord in training

    I'm usually awake at night because if I sleep my Mrs says I snore like a train and I can;t go back to sleep unless she has - so more often than not its hours before I can go back to sleep - even when shes in the spare room she can still hear me - I say ear plugs job done :)
     
    Behemoth, 14 Oct 2015
  13. CrapBag

    CrapBag Well-Known Member

    Pretty much broken sleep for me, dependant on whether the nerve pains in my left leg are running at full tilt or not.
     
    CrapBag, 14 Oct 2015
  14. Kronos

    Kronos Well-Known Member

    Glad to see you did not let me down.
     
    Kronos, 14 Oct 2015
  15. Flibblebot

    Flibblebot Smile with me

    I can recommend the earplug route - just the cheapy foam ones from B&Q. My wife uses them (she says I snore, but she hasn't yet offered up any proof!) and swears by them (rather than swearing at me)
     
    Flibblebot, 14 Oct 2015
  16. Darkwisdom

    Darkwisdom Level 99 Retro Nerd

    I have polyphasic sleep cycles. In total i'll sleep for about 5 hours in one 24 hour frame. Due to my particular mental illness, I've always suffered from insomnia. When that wasn't taking effect, i'd have broken sleep, normally up to 4 hours a night. To actually catch up on sleep, I have to have hour naps, up to about 5 times a day, most of which are in the evening and night.

    It's a bit strange apparently, but it works for me at the moment.
     
    Darkwisdom, 14 Oct 2015
  17. Xir

    Xir Well-Known Member

    I spent 6 years working 12hour shifts at night only, so my "normal" bedtime then was about 8 in the morning.
    After a while you can't switch cycles anymore, in the long run, it breaks you.

    Thank god I switched jobs and now work "normal" days.
     
    Xir, 16 Oct 2015
  18. Kronos

    Kronos Well-Known Member

    I woke at 4.30, late for me, got up to make a cup off coffee and discovered that my sense of balance has gone walkabout, literally. Might be Peripheral neuropathy relating to radiation treatment for cancer 6 years ago the effects of which can kick in many years post treatment or Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo also related to the treatment.

    It is quite weird in a sort of fun way. Seems to have eased off somewhat now.
     
    Kronos, 16 Oct 2015
  19. Kronos

    Kronos Well-Known Member

    4am cat out, coffee to hand, time to watch the new series of the Returned on More 4. I wonder why the Channel 4 network is showing it on this channel?
     
    Kronos, 17 Oct 2015
  20. TheMadDutchDude

    TheMadDutchDude The Flying Dutchman

    I have an American fiancée and I therefore work night shifts. :D

    I'm due to move there in about a year with any luck.
     
    TheMadDutchDude, 17 Oct 2015
