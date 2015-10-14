I have been an appalling sleeper most of my adult life. Invariably falling asleep around the half past eight mark and then having very broken sleep until about 4am. This practice seemed to have little effect on my life but the last 7 years and now suffer from 'Non restorative sleep syndrome' where I finally wake feeling like I have done a 12 hour shift on a building site. Tried varying my night time routine but even if I go to bed at midnight I will still be wide awake at 4. Tried pills but the only effect was really vivid dreams which I must admit was quite good. That is my brief story what is yours? O viruses many of you will work nights, I have never done that, what is it like?