I wonder if the antenna issue was due to it being directional: the internal router antenna is omnidirection so can hop to whatever cell tower is giving the best signal at the time (weather, passing cars, neighbours having windows closed/open at different angles, etc can all cause Weird Multipath Shenanigans by shifting nodes & antinodes about) but the directional antenna is capped to whatever that single mast can do, even if it's swamped by other users at the time. Are there any routers that can handle multiple directional antennae and 'roam' between cell sites?

Click to expand...