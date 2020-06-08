Thought I'd post a brain-dump in case it's helpful to others, as I've seen on occasion in the speedtest thread (and sometimes the "ruining my life" thread), many others suffer from crappy fixed line broadband like myself, and I feel like after quite some time I finally have it cracked. I'm in a bit of an odd area - heart of suburbia in a major population centre, but no fixed line high speed broadband services. I believe this is due to the fact that when openreach and Virgin came through the area the first time, my road was not yet adopted by the council (possibly not even fully built) - the next roads over can enjoy FTTC or cable. I'm here with ADSL that peaks at around 3.5Mbit down, 600kbit up - serviceable enough for the basics, but nothing near adequate for what I need, working from home (the upload, in particular). It got less manageable when we found ourselves using Netflix and Amazon so much more, to the point that we cancelled both Sky and the TV license - whenever we were watching something I'd have the config page of the router on the phone on standby in case things started falling apart and I had to kick a client off that decided to dare download an update or something. I was reluctant to do anything drastic that took a commitment (like literally every other option), since I could see a scenario where literally as ink dried on a contract I got a mail from Virgin saying that it was ready, however through many lines of inquiry managed to eventually talk to network planners at Openreach and Virgin - the former advised that the location is a current firm no, with future consideration possible, the latter than the location was approved, but on hold, with no progress is expected for at least 12 months (subsequently it's actually gone backwards in the process, I think planning permission was an issue). So I finally decided I was doing something about this and considered a number of options and had a few discussions with local telco providers. I hadn't set a budget per se as I need to be able to work, and from a personal point of view "real" broadband would have a profound impact as well, but this was going to be from my own pocket as well so price sensitivity was definitely there. - First consideration was fixed wireless (wifi), but that was a non-starter, as following a few surveys, there was just no line of sight to the right locations. - Satellite was a non-starter on account of latency for VoIP/Webex - I discounted 4G/LTE on the basis of data limits at the time (they've gotten way higher in a short time) and cost of going over - wanton usage of LTE for me would have rivalled the cost of a leased line at the time. - EFM was next on the list, however following a survey due to the distance from the exchange and quality of the infrastructure in between, speeds would have been lacklustre and installation fairly expensive. - Next up bonded DSL (4x), but the fact our base DSL was so crappy to start with meant that the best we could hope for would be around 10Mbit down, 2Mbit up. Not ideal, but a step change enough to consider. Cost wasn't awesome, £500 to install and £250/month, kinda pointless. Would make a lot more sense if quadrupling up on FTTC speeds. - Leased line - I though this would be uber-expensive so never really considered it, however after talking to the telco guys it turned out it was only super-expensive. A wires-only 10Mbit line on a 100MBit bearer started at £235/month, and scaled linearly at £15/month per 10Mbit (i.e. 100Mbit @ £370/month). Having got to this point, I was near-prepared to swallow this. The main stickler though was the installation time (16-20 weeks) and cost (£2250 minimum, possibility of more than the same again unless I committed for 36 months) - I would figuratively die if after the ink dried and I was committed, but with still months to go before installation, a Virgin van appeared on the street. A few months into my quest now, I stuck a pin in the leased line idea and started to consider options for double-barrelled internet - keep the crappy ASDL for the slow lane (non-interactive) usage, and go for LTE for fast lane (interactive, streaming etc) usage. I initially thought this would involve carving up my internal network and be a pain to manage, but was enlightened by the knowledgeable people here in my favourite intweweb family that that needn't be the case with any dual-wan router worth its salt. And so begins the trials and tribulations of LTE home broadband, (in the post to follow since I've already waffled way more about the background than I expected)...