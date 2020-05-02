  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Overclocking solved

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Cozmo87, 2 May 2020 at 17:30.

  Cozmo87

    Cozmo87 "huh hurmm!!!"

    Joined:
    4 Jun 2010
    Posts:
    219
    Likes Received:
    1
    Hello every one,
    I'm at my wit's end, never ask for help but I'm on the verge of sending the motherboard back.

    so my specs are as followed

    x3900x
    Giga x570 master
    ram 2 sets of ram, both no installed at the same time but both do the same thing.

    crucial Ballistix 32gb 2x16gb ddr4 3600

    and patriot steal 4x8bg 32gb 3600 cl17 ram

    2080ti

    so iv had problems from November, the ram will not overclock, any overclock fails even small increases like 3000 will only run stock iv tryed lots of things over that time and nothing has worked,
    i justed the ryzen calculator on min settings would post, any help would be welcome.
    thanks in advance.
     
    Cozmo87, 2 May 2020 at 17:30
    #1
  Cozmo87

    Cozmo87 "huh hurmm!!!"

    Joined:
    4 Jun 2010
    Posts:
    219
    Likes Received:
    1
    so just an update, after wrighting this i went back with a mined to strip it out and put it on a bench, and it booted on auto setting up to 3600 very hight latentsys. like 28 all round but its a start. :) keep you posted
     
    Cozmo87, 2 May 2020 at 17:56
    #2
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,572
    Likes Received:
    387
    Might not be obvious, but have you used leads into BOTH EPS 4+4 connectors (above the CPU)?
    What CPU cooler are you using?
     
    Jeff Hine, 2 May 2020 at 19:51
    #3
  Cozmo87

    Cozmo87 "huh hurmm!!!"

    Joined:
    4 Jun 2010
    Posts:
    219
    Likes Received:
    1
    ok yes can confirm, 2 8 pin cpu adapter are in. idid move every wire about tho.
    any how, now i'm running 3600 14 181414 32 whats anoying me now i just dont know whats changed, May be its "Ai" and in the face of destruction changed its mined! :rollingeyes:
    do what to do with the other 2 sets of ram iv got lol !! this has been an costly build!!!
     
    Cozmo87, 3 May 2020 at 07:31
    #4

