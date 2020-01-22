Some assistance with Threadmill cutters

Hello all. I'm finally getting my CNC machine back up and running. I'm looking to do some fairly large projects for myself soon, in regards to re-creating my spoiler / vacuum hold down plate. It's currently made out of MDF, but I am going to upgrade that to a delrin one with built in threads for hold downs. What I'm confused about is how to spec out threadmill cutters. I want to create, and thread holes of 4mm , 6mm, and 8mm in size. I ordered one off of Amazon, and that end is super tiny. The model is a Micro 100 TM-100-8 Any help with some specs to look for would be greatly appreciated. My spindle has 1/8" and 1/4" collets.