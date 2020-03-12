Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Jeff Hine, 12 Mar 2020 at 13:57.
Correct Amazon link... for further info.
Already using lots of something very similar.
They're good. No issues here yet they may not last as long as a fan costing four times as much so who cares about that?
I'd use them. Like how they're addresable now too because mine aren't.
I had some RGB ram coolers made by the same company before I got my dominators, and again they were cool. I even noted antec rebranded them and tried selling them for twice the price lol.
Separate names with a comma.