Cooling Some may find this (these?) interesting.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Jeff Hine, 12 Mar 2020 at 13:57.

  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    8 May 2009
    2,094
    270
    Jeff Hine, 12 Mar 2020 at 13:57
  Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec

    30 Aug 2015
    10,058
    1,211
    Already using lots of something very similar.

    They're good. No issues here yet they may not last as long as a fan costing four times as much so who cares about that?

    I'd use them. Like how they're addresable now too because mine aren't.

    I had some RGB ram coolers made by the same company before I got my dominators, and again they were cool. I even noted antec rebranded them and tried selling them for twice the price lol.
     
    Vault-Tec, 12 Mar 2020 at 14:06
