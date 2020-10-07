  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Sony PS5 teardown

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by true_gamer, 7 Oct 2020 at 13:30.

  1. true_gamer

    true_gamer Well-Known Member

    true_gamer, 7 Oct 2020 at 13:30
  2. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    PSA: There's a really loud noise in the first few seconds!

    But did you notice it? That uses liquid metal for the TIM...

    Edit: dammit, they discuss it later on! :duh:
     
    Bloody_Pete, 7 Oct 2020 at 13:43
  3. Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree WIIGII! Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    I cannot express strongly enough how much I would hate to be the person in front of the camera. I'm cack-handed at the best of times, but doing a live teardown? Nope, I'm outtie. Peace.
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 7 Oct 2020 at 13:46
    true_gamer and Bloody_Pete like this.
  4. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    He's probably done it hundreds of times though...
     
    Bloody_Pete, 7 Oct 2020 at 13:47
  5. Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree WIIGII! Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    I've used a screwdriver a billion times or more, doesn't mean I don't sometimes strip a head or drop the bleedin' thing.
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 7 Oct 2020 at 13:49
  6. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    More care, less speed :p Just imagine its all very delicate and super expensive prototypes! Thats what taught me, a few years of working around that kind of gear and I am very careful and delicate now! It only cost a few grand in destroyed equipment :p
     
    Bloody_Pete, 7 Oct 2020 at 13:52
