Hi all To continue my woes with Logitech, the Logitech speakers I got at the end of January have developed a distortion in the left speaker. If I lean it face down it goes away, but in the normal position it creates a weird mechanical distortion that I can't really discribe. Do you think this is something I can fix myself, as I don't have the box to send it back for a warrenty return. I got it from Curreys online, do you think I can just take the speakers and an invoice in for a replacement/refund? (although current travel limitations prevent that really). What do people suggest? I made a video of the sound here: Also when its idling it makes a buzzing sound quite often, but its more or less always done this. What the hell is going on with Logitech though. I've always heard them regarded as the best hardware in the industry, but I've had 2 G903's break within a year each and now these break in less than 2 months! I don't think I can reccomend Logitech stuff!