Spec me a build

Well I am finally seeing my trusty i5 4670k struggle with cpu intensive games! it has served me well so far being reliably clocked to 4.4ghz for about 7 or 8 years but a couple of games have shown its age ( warfare and more noticeably Detroit : being Human) that made the game unplayable! So, with all the stupid naming conventions going on with CPU's these days whats going to be a decent rig? I will only need mobo, cpu and ram and probably only need the advice on the mobo and cpu as ram is ram... lol Dont mind AMD if I need to altho I have pretty much been an intel guy upto now so I have no idea what is comparable in AMD world. Currently have 32gb of ram so would maybe like something similar and also running a GTX 1070. Wireless isnt a factor Can spend maybe about $1500AUD.. or 8 -900 squids