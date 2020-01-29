i know i know, this isnt a car site, but i value to opinions of people on here and i know there are plenty of petrol heads on here so here i am, i also CBA with making an account in piston heads or the like. So ill be getting a mortgage this year and after that's all settled and my outgoings have settled down i really want a new (ish) car. Currently Driving my grandads car which he gave me before he died, a 1999 Mitsubishi 1.3L colt with 65k miles, serviced every year of its life, never failed an MOT, garaged and my grandad was the first and only owner. Problem is the MPG is about 38 which isnt awful, but not great and i like to smash the miles on the motorway to do hiking and scrambling in Snowdon, lakes and Scotland which this car doesn't do great at. Sitting at 65mph for 7 hours with the engine going BHAAAAAAAAAAA! aint fun. Tax is £160 a year, not great, not awful. But with that tax and MPG, i feel like something from this decade i could be diving much much nicer at the same or better running costs. I also have good credit, and my insurance is as low as a 29 year old could hope for. Planning on getting a Car bank loan since i have good credit which is nomraly about 3% interest i think, if that fails looks like i can get car finance at about 8%, so looking to spend about 7/8k with repayments of around £150 per month for 4/5 years off top of my head. specs im after: 4 doors, decent MPG, same or better of what i have now, aprox 200hp, 2.0l engine for the pulling power since i will be filling the car full of kit and people for long distances at times. Something with a sporty look and feel. Also dont want repair costs to be though the roof. Nothing french, sorry i cant bring my self to do it, i know they make good cars now but it just isnt going to happen. Saloon, estate or hatch so long i can get everyone's kit in and it has 4 doors as said above. I have been looking at the 2014/15 (2012/13 models are kinda ugly) Volvo V60 D4 R-Design, seems to tick all the boxes but is a grand or two out of budget. I was looking at a Skoda vrs, but for something around 2014, seems slightly out of grasp. I love Japanese cars, but i find there styling from the past few years to be a little to space age for me. Do like Audi S line, seems you can get a lot of car for not a great deal of money with a used audi but boy, if anything breaks i could no afford there replacement parts. My uncle just had to replace a 2012 A4 turbo, cost him £1,500!. Something from 2010 onwards. can go older for something special. Any other cars i should consider?