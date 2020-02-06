Morning all Typically after seeing the posts in the Hardware Bargains thread the other day about the Olight S2R and discounting the idea of buying one as I already owned a perfectly good Fenix UC35 v2.0 it has now totally failed I have tried contacting Fenix customer support a number of times and am getting no response whatsoever - I have just gone back to Amazon who have given me a full refund (of £75). As such I now need a new flashlight. I think I would like to avoid Fenix again in the future considering the lack of customer support I have received - other than that I am fairly open to brands. I would like something that is: As powerful or more so than the UC35 v2.0 (1000 lumens+) A fairly similar size (about the size of a hand, rather than the size of a palm or much bigger). Fairly robust (water resistant, drop resistant). Rechargable (as I don't own a battery charger for anything other than AA/AAA batteries (Optional) A case / holster would also be nice Budget is about the same as above (~£75) or maybe a bit more if it'd be worth it - perhaps up to about £110. Cheers! GK