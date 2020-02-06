  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

    Morning all

    Typically after seeing the posts in the Hardware Bargains thread the other day about the Olight S2R and discounting the idea of buying one as I already owned a perfectly good Fenix UC35 v2.0 it has now totally failed :wallbash: :wallbash: :wallbash: I have tried contacting Fenix customer support a number of times and am getting no response whatsoever - I have just gone back to Amazon who have given me a full refund (of £75).

    As such I now need a new flashlight.

    I think I would like to avoid Fenix again in the future considering the lack of customer support I have received - other than that I am fairly open to brands. I would like something that is:

    • As powerful or more so than the UC35 v2.0 (1000 lumens+)
    • A fairly similar size (about the size of a hand, rather than the size of a palm or much bigger).
    • Fairly robust (water resistant, drop resistant).
    • Rechargable (as I don't own a battery charger for anything other than AA/AAA batteries
    • (Optional) A case / holster would also be nice

    Budget is about the same as above (~£75) or maybe a bit more if it'd be worth it - perhaps up to about £110.

    Cheers!

    GK
     
    My go-to is one of these:

    [​IMG]

    Olight S30R III    . No holster, but the pocket clip's strong and big enough for a belt. Fully rechargeable through the bundled magnetic dock, but uses custom 18650 batteries which you absolutely should not take out and put in a normal charger: they have positive and negative terminals on the top, to make the in-body charging work, and you're at risk of shorting 'em in a normal charger. You can replace the custom battery with a normal 18650, but you'll lose the in-body charging.

    Bright (1050 lumens on turbo), multiple modes (low, medium, high, turbo, strobe, moonlight 0.5 lumen mode), good battery life, magnetic base. Good throw, but if you're doing a lot of close-up stuff you might find...

    [​IMG]

    S2R Baton II     a better option. I have the original S2R, and it's great - less throw than the S30R, but a completely flat circle with no hot-spot on close up stuff. The new S2R II is brighter (1150 instead of 1020) and has the posh new reversible pocket clip. It's also a bit shorter than the S30R III. Same custom battery and charging system as the S30R, but it's a small USB cable rather than a desktop dock.
     
