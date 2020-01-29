Hi there, Hopefully someone has a clue, as I don't I am trying to populate a sheet with data from another sheet In sheet 1 I have a column of calculated cell positons using address function and then I have a piece of data that I want to put in that cell reference on another sheet, it is probably really easy but for the life of me I am not finding the appropriate help item to point me in the right direction. Any ideas An example of what I am trying to do. Sheet one has source data Code: col1 col2 row1 D12 monkey row2 AH12 bananas With this info I would like to automagically fill a new sheets cell D12 with monkey and AH12 with bananas, seems like it should be easy but I am not a big Spreadsheet user and the solution is evading me. Thanks in Advance, Sandy