Discussion in 'Software' started by sandys, 29 Jan 2020 at 12:02.

  1. sandys

    sandys

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,273
    Likes Received:
    128
    Hi there,

    Hopefully someone has a clue, as I don't :D

    I am trying to populate a sheet with data from another sheet

    In sheet 1 I have a column of calculated cell positons using address function and then I have a piece of data that I want to put in that cell reference on another sheet, it is probably really easy but for the life of me I am not finding the appropriate help item to point me in the right direction.

    Any ideas

    An example of what I am trying to do.

    Sheet one has source data

    Code:
           col1  col2
row1 D12   monkey
row2 AH12 bananas
    With this info I would like to automagically fill a new sheets cell D12 with monkey and AH12 with bananas, seems like it should be easy but I am not a big Spreadsheet user and the solution is evading me.

    Thanks in Advance,
    Sandy
     
    Last edited: 29 Jan 2020 at 12:11
    sandys, 29 Jan 2020 at 12:02
    #1
  2. Spraduke

    Spraduke

    Joined:
    23 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    350
    Likes Received:
    27
    Have you looked into the INDIRECT function. Should be able to take your D12 text as input. Not sure that's exactly what you want to do but it might help.
     
    Spraduke, 29 Jan 2020 at 12:50
    #2
  3. sandys

    sandys

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,273
    Likes Received:
    128
    I've been playing with that but haven't managed to get it to work the way I would like, I'm probably doing it wrong.
     
    sandys, 29 Jan 2020 at 12:55
    #3
