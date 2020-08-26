Would a OBD tool like this read and clear SRS airbag errors on Volvo and future cars? https://smile.amazon.co.uk/gp/produ...&pf_rd_p=e632fea2-678f-4848-9a97-bcecda59cb4e I installed dashcam to my Dad's Volvo, while doing so, we had to disconnect the airbag off switch on the side of the dashboard. But after putting everything together, we see service airbag message. Hopefully the message was as simple as switch error, can be cleared and won't come back. I've never had any issue with 3 other cars I've installed dashcams. Merc, Skoda and Nissan Leaf EV. So hopefully just the switch. Anyone else had SRS airbag error messages and had success with such OBD tools?