Motors SRS airbag reset via OBD tool?

Discussion in 'General' started by wyx087, 26 Aug 2020 at 10:37.

    Would a OBD tool like this read and clear SRS airbag errors on Volvo and future cars?
    https://smile.amazon.co.uk/gp/produ...&pf_rd_p=e632fea2-678f-4848-9a97-bcecda59cb4e

    I installed dashcam to my Dad's Volvo, while doing so, we had to disconnect the airbag off switch on the side of the dashboard. But after putting everything together, we see service airbag message. Hopefully the message was as simple as switch error, can be cleared and won't come back.

    I've never had any issue with 3 other cars I've installed dashcams. Merc, Skoda and Nissan Leaf EV. So hopefully just the switch.

    Anyone else had SRS airbag error messages and had success with such OBD tools?
     
    Yes the ad says that it has the ability to clear DTCs for all vehicle modules which includes the SRS/Airbag computer.

    "Wide codes diagnosis: reads and clears all systems (EPB/SBC, ABS, SRS, engine) trouble codes, turns off the ECU and brake warning light, set brake pad thickness and open/close brake callipers, oil/inspection/service Light reset "

    Autel are a well known and trusted brand in the automotive diagnostics industry too, so that should be a good unit. Their higher end touch-screen scan-tools have become very advanced in recent years.
     
