TL;DR - I'm contemplating a motorised standing desk either the Nitro or buying a frame and a table top, is it worth it? would you recommend a desk like it Morning folks, As I continue to change my home office in the wake of COVID I've been looking at ways I could boost my productivity and consequentially my ability to work from home sustainably. I've had a peripheral change to reduce clutter in wires and bulky keyboards, While allowing me to switch between Mac & PC and give me more room for notebooks, paper. I'm changing from a dual monitor setup to a single Ultrawide setup to avoid the need for multiple switches and cables and to simplify everything, and in time I'll be downsizing from my mid tower setup to an ITX setup. I'm currently using this specific desk , Its cheap affordable and does the job but I have quite a few gripes with it With the integrated drawer I've only ever found 1 monitor mount that fits to avoid drilling through the desk Its an awkward size at 120x60 it could do with being 25% bigger The drawer/cavity means I need to remove the arms of my chair for it to sit comfortably underneath the desk when not in use. I've been contemplating changing it for a while but I've never been able to justify the upheaval and cost and I've never been totally sure what I'd want from a new desk. I know I want a desk slightly bigger in length and width than what I currently have and I want it to remain a big open surface. Storage isn't a big deal nor necessary and I'd like it thin enough so I had more options for monitor arms. I've used standing desks before at work and enjoy the ability to change it up and with a small child at home I find myself propping on higher surfaces to avoid his small hands but the majority of the time I'd expect to be sitting so a permanent standing desk isn't what I'd want. The two options I'm contemplating exploring further is A) Buying a motorised standing desk frame and table top separately, the frames are currently going for £240 on eBay and a table top will cost me anywhere upwards of £50 from Ikea to substantially more if I wanted something more luxurious B) Buying the Nitro D16E its £350, the carbon top isn't quite to my taste but could be changed in the long term I've seen people covering the top of the desk with mats etc but the shape of the table top is certainly nicer than a standard rectangle. Would be interested on peoples experiences with motorised standing desks and especially if you'd recommend using one!