Scratch Build – Complete ⭐ Star Wars X-Wing by RandomDesign

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by random2k4, 13 Mar 2018.

  random2k4

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Hi everyone, RandomDesign again.

    Although, I still got another project to finish, the WOPR, I already have started with
    a new project.

    This mod will be my entry for this years Cooler Master World Series.

    The concept:

    I am a huge fan of the Starwars films (Yes, including the prequels and the new ones)
    and for a long time now I got the idea stuck in my head to build a case mod related to that universe.


    There are many iconic machines out there in the Starwars universe like the Milenium Falcon,
    the Death Star or the AT-ATs and AT-STs, but I think the X-Wing is just above them all.

    Looking at some pictures, I thought it is totally doable to build one as a case mod.
    I think many people also noticed, that the X-Wing from the new movies (Force Awakins and Last Jedi)
    are a bit different in design then the old ones, not only in color.
    The new turbines are only on at each side split into two parts and not two on each side like in the old movies.

    I went for the new design, cause I think it looks more bad ass.

    Mentioning all this, the question was were to start.
    Cause I make a detailed 3D model for all my case mods,
    I got the idea to use my 3D printers to help me with some of the work here.

    So here is my progress so far for the 3D model. Its about 90% done,
    and I am splitting it up right now to make the parts ready for printing.

    [​IMG]

    Details are also important, so I also tried to included them into my model.
    You can see in the next two pictures, how I added more structure to the main body and the weapons.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Thats it so far. Next, I will take a look at the final 3D rendering,
    the hardware for this project and also the first parts should be printed.

    If you are interrested in my work you can find more projects here:
    https://www.facebook.com/random2k4design
     
    random2k4, 13 Mar 2018
    #1
  Cheapskate

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Oh, boy! Even with an ITX setup, my brain is saying this will be pretty big. Gonna need those HUGE action figures from the '70s.
     
    Cheapskate, 13 Mar 2018
    #2
  random2k4

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Mentioning the size, haha. Yes I am going with an ITX board but the mod will still be about 1,50 m in length :duh:
     
    random2k4, 13 Mar 2018
    #3
  Cheapskate

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Ow. Sounds like you may have to store this one standing on it's tail.
     
    Cheapskate, 14 Mar 2018
    #4
  random2k4

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    My new flat here in Michigan is quite large, and I could not take my mods with me from Germany so I have plenty of new space to fill :D
    Thought about hanging it on the ceiling
     
    random2k4, 14 Mar 2018
    #5
    Arboreal likes this.
  random2k4

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    So here is another randering of the 3D model. Still not 100% finished.
    But you can see were it is going.

    [​IMG]

    Cant make any update on the hardware yet, but believe my it will arrive soon :D


    Let the printing begin.

    For this model I am just starting at the front and make my way all the way to the back.
    So the first two parts were printed. Each took roughly 10-12 hours to print but I am sure some other parts will need longer,
    cause I still got some room on my heatbed.

    [​IMG]

    After sanding, I glued both parts together. As you can see in the picture, I used small metal rods to strenghten up the connection.
    I just don trust crazy glue alone for such a big model.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    To hide the gaps and smoothen out some rough spots, I used some Miliput, a two part expoy putty. After sanding it down,
    I continued with some more bondo to really smooth out the surface.

    [​IMG]

    While bondo on the first parts dried, I printed out the next pieces.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    And sanding again. I really want to get the sufrace as smooth as possible, before priming.
    That way I have to use much less filler to fill in the deep spots.

    [​IMG]
     
    random2k4, 16 Mar 2018
    #6
    Yaka and _Prometheus_ like this.
  Yaka

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    man this is gonna be a nice build, keep the pics coming
     
    Yaka, 18 Mar 2018
    #7
  random2k4

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    So here we are for a next small update.

    I continiued with my favourit exercise sanding the printed parts.

    [​IMG]

    Although, the 3D model is very detailed, some changes have to be made right on the fly.
    Here I decided to include an opening to get a better hold of the pump later.

    [​IMG]

    If you are wonder, how the hardware will sit in this mod later on, I made a small rendering showing the position.
    From the righ: water tank, pump, motherboard, PSU, fans and radiator.
    Currently I am working on some kind of system to hold a GPU in place under the motherboard.

    [​IMG]

    The next parts came out of the printer and, after sanding, I connected them as far as possible.
    All the gaps were filled again with Milliput.

    [​IMG]

    You can already see the place for the water tankt.

    [​IMG]

    Above, I am including a flap, that matches the design of the X-Wing, so I have access to this area at all times.

    [​IMG]

    Some hardware parts are still on its way, so maybe I can give you an update on them in my next post.
     
    random2k4, 23 Mar 2018
    #8
    cobalt6700 and Yaka like this.
  Cheapskate

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Awesome! :D -Ah, How awesome would it be to be a kid again in this era. I'm sure I would have been designing my own toys.
     
    Cheapskate, 24 Mar 2018
    #9
  kim

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    really great to see it taking shape...3d printed parts seems to need a lot of sanding work...may the force be with you :grin:
     
    kim, 27 Mar 2018
    #10
  random2k4

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    already cant feel my fingers after all the sanding, but there is still a long way to go :D

    Finally all the hardware for the X-Wing project arrived.

    CPU: TBD probably an i5 6600K
    Mobo: MSI Z370I Gaming Pro Carbon AC
    GPU: MSI GTX 1070 Aero ITX
    Memory: Teamgroup T-Force Delta 8GB 2x4
    PSU: Cooler Master V700
    Fan: Cooler Master Master Fan Pro
    Mouse: Cooler Master Mastermouse MM530
    Keyboard: Masterkeys MK750 (brown)

    [​IMG]

    The water cooling parts are all sponsored by Alphacool

    [​IMG]

    Thanks to all the sponsors for their support namely Cooler Master, MSI, Teamgroup and Alphacool

    But I am also making some progress on the X-Wing. Today, I cut all the small metal rods, that I am using to
    connect all the sections. More pictures will follow on the weekend.

    [​IMG]
     
    random2k4, 30 Mar 2018
    #11
  random2k4

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    And here is some more progress.

    Cause all the water cooling components arrived, I could test fit the water tank.
    In addition I finished the lid.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Also the next parts were printed, processed and glued together.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    But the next parts already waiting to be sanded.
    I am nearly done with the main body parts. Hope to finish printing and processing next week.

    [​IMG]

    To get a better impression on how large the mod will be at the end, I put all parts next to each other.
    Going to be really big :D

    [​IMG]

    While my first printer is taking care of the main body, the second has started with the weapon system.

    [​IMG]

    After the first set was done, I checked if the proportions are right and continued with the rest.

    [​IMG]
     
    random2k4, 1 Apr 2018
    #12
  kim

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    omg, that's huge :jawdrop::grin:
     
    kim, 1 Apr 2018
    #13
  Huskybongs

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Oh I'm loving this
     
    Huskybongs, 1 Apr 2018
    #14
  Frido

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Keep 'em coming, them pictures. It's gonna be great!!
     
    Frido, 2 Apr 2018
    #15
  random2k4

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Thanks guys,
    next update should be around the middle of the week when I hopefully finished the first weapon parts.
     
    random2k4, 2 Apr 2018
    #16
  random2k4

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    This time only a small update.

    Finally all the parts for the weapon system were printed.
    Next step is to sand them and glue them together. For the gluing part I have a nice little
    trick I will show you in the next update.

    [​IMG]

    While the weapon parts waiting to be sanded, I glued more parts of the main body together.

    [​IMG]

    Coming close to finishing the body part, but for the last ffew parts I need to revisit the 3D model
    and make somme minor changes. I have to design a mechanism that will hold the wings lateron.

    In the mean time, I printed the pieces for the cockpit.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    So next week will be a lot of sanding.
    Hope I can then show you the weapons and maybe the last body parts.
    I will also start printing the wings and turbines.
     
    random2k4, 8 Apr 2018
    #17
  random2k4

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Made a short video about the 3d modelling process.

     
    random2k4, 23 Apr 2018
    #18
    Dot_Kappa and _Prometheus_ like this.
  kim

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    great video :thumb: I realise the amount of work before the 3d printing :jawdrop:great idea to show the process
     
    kim, 24 Apr 2018
    #19
  random2k4

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Thanks :D
    Yes most people simply think the 3D printer is doing everything on its own. Or that you jsut download a file from the internet.
    It is really quite some work to do all your 3D models on your own, but it is part of the experience and fun.
     
    random2k4, 25 Apr 2018
    #20
