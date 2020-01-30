My wife and I are looking into starting a language school. I've put together an extensive but not exhaustive to-do list. To do list: Company name - work in progress domain name - needs more research website - professional design with search optimisation for Google and Baidu email - Gmail or domain? branding - logo design, draft and commission Marketing material - flyers and business cards advertising - flyers, canvassing, Facebook groups, WeChat venue hire - it is surprisingly difficult to get in touch with venues Public Liability Insurance - for individual teachers until the business grows CRB & DBS checks - seems straight forward Market research - facebook groups and canvasing Targeted advertising - Facebook and Instagram? Program development - specific to venue and demographic So ... am I missing anything obvious? Domain and website: I have my own website with WordPress which I use as a project portfolio for self-promotion. It is suitable for its purpose. For this site, I'm thinking a .co.uk domain is most appropriate. I some research but only found people complaining about hikes in domain fees and poor service. I assume I need to pay an annual domain and hosting fee which can but from the same site. Then I can either commission a web designer from Fiver or Taobao. Should I use WP, WIX or design from scratch? I'm not finding decent comparisons between cost and benefits as they seem to be all Wix ad-sites. It seems that the monthly cost of these services will add up. As it isn't a storefront, I'm not sure it is the best option given the relatively high running cost vs the upfront cost of contracting a web designer.