    My wife and I are looking into starting a language school. I've put together an extensive but not exhaustive to-do list.

    To do list:
    • Company name - work in progress
    • domain name - needs more research
    • website - professional design with search optimisation for Google and Baidu
    • email - Gmail or domain?
    • branding - logo design, draft and commission
    • Marketing material - flyers and business cards
    • advertising - flyers, canvassing, Facebook groups, WeChat
    • venue hire - it is surprisingly difficult to get in touch with venues
    • Public Liability Insurance - for individual teachers until the business grows
    • CRB & DBS checks - seems straight forward
    • Market research - facebook groups and canvasing
    • Targeted advertising - Facebook and Instagram?
    • Program development - specific to venue and demographic

    So ... am I missing anything obvious?

    Domain and website:
    I have my own website with WordPress which I use as a project portfolio for self-promotion. It is suitable for its purpose. For this site, I'm thinking a .co.uk domain is most appropriate. I some research but only found people complaining about hikes in domain fees and poor service. I assume I need to pay an annual domain and hosting fee which can but from the same site. Then I can either commission a web designer from Fiver or Taobao. Should I use WP, WIX or design from scratch? I'm not finding decent comparisons between cost and benefits as they seem to be all Wix ad-sites. It seems that the monthly cost of these services will add up. As it isn't a storefront, I'm not sure it is the best option given the relatively high running cost vs the upfront cost of contracting a web designer.
     
    silk186, 30 Jan 2020 at 15:41
    #1

