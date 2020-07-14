Not a Art Attack thread... I’m going to bin my old desk off, it’s not quite big enough and with the integrated drawer I really struggle to sit at it comfortably without jamming my legs tightly underneath. Ive got a pair of industrial desk legs from my dad (but still considering a standing desk frame!) and very close to sourcing an old kitchen worktop for cheap. It’s solid hardwood but it’s god damn ugly... I’d like to make it look a little nicer and came across these sticky back plastic, contact paper, wrap jobbies on amazon. Designed for wrapping ageing kitchen cabinets but I’m wondering if it would work for this? I’ll be using a desk mat on it for keyboard and mouse so won’t have much direct hard wearing, would be interested on hearing experiences with this stuff. Does it look as cheap as it sounds? not necessarily what I’m after but linked an example below! https://www.amazon.co.uk/d-c-fix®-S...s=granite+contact+paper&qid=1594759845&sr=8-3