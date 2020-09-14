With upgrade to much beefier GPU, I found it blows a lot of its hot air downwards toward the motherboard. Problem is, the mobo has a NVMe slot there and I plan to use both of my NVMe slots. The space is very limited under graphics card, but my thinking is to use some sort of thin, non-conductive, heat resistant sheet attached to the bottom of GPU heatsink, just above PCIe connector. It needs some rigidity to make installing easier, it will rest on the 3rd socket away from main PCIe slot. End result is that hot air hits this and gets redirected out, this acts as heat sheild. It's similar idea to house radiator cover. Normally it would heat up the top side, but I've installed aluminum foil, it is attached to the front edge and drapes behind the radiator. End result is top surface stays room temperature while all hot air is directed out through the opening. Another simpler idea is to re-use existing heatspreader provided with motherboard. I can remove thermal compound on it, raise it a few mm using washers. So that the heatspreader would heat up while SSD stays slightly cooler because it isn't on contact with the hotter heatspreader. What do you guys think? Any better ideas to lowering NVMe SSD temperature sitting directly under a hot GPU that blows hot air over it? Or am I worrying for nothing. Maximum I've seen so far is 66c reported by the SSD, anything under 80c is fine?