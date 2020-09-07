So i'm trying to work out what is causing my games to stutter like they are... So far i've tried three games (yes I know not the most optimised), that have so far this last couple of weeks run perfectly. As I only built the PC few week ago, not even that. In CSGO, COD:MW, Horizon Zero Dawn... The game will stutter/ jerk about for a second or two. Almost like lag. And a bit of rubber banding feeling. However, my FPS stays stable. Around 140-158ish on COD, 300+ ish on CSGO. Limit it to 120 on CSGO and it stays on it exactly. Ping is also totally stable (28 in one, 43 in the other). No packet loss according to the games, or other strange fluctuations. The only thing i've seen (that might be strange?) is in Argus monitor the GPU is going up and down its memory clock constantly 200-400-2500-200 etc... while i'm ingame. This sceen shot where I have my cursor is while I was in CSGO. I've never looked into this, so if that is completely normal (the mem clock switching) then ok. But I still can't work out what it is causing this weird stutter. Makes COD unplayable, and CSGO/HZD a little more bearable but still stutters. I reset my nvidia settings to default and that did nothing, redid the shader cache etc Anyone know a reason it might be doing this or of any other fix or something I could try? Thanks