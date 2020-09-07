  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Strange Stuttering in-game? Just started.

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by pete*, 7 Sep 2020 at 12:06.

  pete*

    pete*

    So i'm trying to work out what is causing my games to stutter like they are...

    So far i've tried three games (yes I know not the most optimised), that have so far this last couple of
    weeks run perfectly. As I only built the PC few week ago, not even that.
    In CSGO, COD:MW, Horizon Zero Dawn...

    The game will stutter/ jerk about for a second or two. Almost like lag. And a bit of rubber
    banding feeling.

    However, my FPS stays stable. Around 140-158ish on COD, 300+ ish on CSGO. Limit it to 120 on
    CSGO and it stays on it exactly. Ping is also totally stable (28 in one, 43 in the other).
    No packet loss according to the games, or other strange fluctuations.

    The only thing i've seen (that might be strange?) is in Argus monitor the GPU is going up and down
    its memory clock constantly 200-400-2500-200 etc... while i'm ingame. This sceen shot where I have my cursor is while I was in CSGO. I've never looked into this, so if that is completely normal (the mem clock switching) then ok.

    But I still can't work out what it is causing this weird stutter. Makes COD unplayable, and CSGO/HZD a little more bearable but still stutters.
    I reset my nvidia settings to default and that did nothing, redid the shader cache etc

    Anyone know a reason it might be doing this or of any other fix or something I could try?

    Thanks
     

    pete*, 7 Sep 2020 at 12:06
  Sentinel-R1

    Sentinel-R1

    What Power Plan do you have Windows set on? This can sometimes happen if you're on Power Saving. If so, try balanced or high performance, or better still, enable Ultimate Performance power plan by following this guide:

    1. Right-click the Windows icon on your taskbar.
    2. Select Command Prompt (Admin) or Windows PowerShell (Admin) from the list.
    3. If prompted to give permission to the app, click Yes.
    4. Now, copy the command below and run it via Command Prompt or Windows PowerShell:
    powercfg -duplicatescheme e9a42b02-d5df-448d-aa00-03f14749eb61

    Now head back into Power Plans and enable the new plan, if it's not already.
     
    Sentinel-R1, 7 Sep 2020 at 12:31
