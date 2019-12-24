The project comes to life with the desire to create something very special that goes beyond the custom loop. In everything there is the technical and artistic side. The artistic one is given by using the video card in addition to its features but also the main theme of the television series, Stranger Things. From the combination of the series name and from the fact that the computer will be cooled with mineral oil that gives life to the Stranger Oil Mod. Sponsored by : CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700X MOBO : Aorus X570 Elite RAM : Aorus RGB memory DDR4 16GB 3200MHz VGA : Sapphire Nitro+ 5700XT SSD : Samsung 970 EVO Plus 512GB PSU : Riotoro Enigma 850W CABINET : Riotoro Morpheus