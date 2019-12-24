  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Stranger Oil Mod

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by MPC, 7 Nov 2019.

  1. MPC

    MPC Member

    Joined:
    24 Oct 2015
    Posts:
    293
    Likes Received:
    23
    [​IMG]


    The project comes to life with the desire to create something very special that goes beyond the custom loop. In everything there is the technical and artistic side. The artistic one is given by using the video card in addition to its features but also the main theme of the television series, Stranger Things. From the combination of the series name and from the fact that the computer will be cooled with mineral oil that gives life to the Stranger Oil Mod.


    Sponsored by :


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

    MOBO : Aorus X570 Elite

    RAM : Aorus RGB memory DDR4 16GB 3200MHz

    VGA : Sapphire Nitro+ 5700XT

    SSD : Samsung 970 EVO Plus 512GB

    PSU : Riotoro Enigma 850W

    CABINET : Riotoro Morpheus
     
    MPC, 7 Nov 2019
    #1
  2. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,644
    Likes Received:
    765
    Neat. :D
    Be prepared! @legoman (I think it was him,) did a mineral oil system and found it eats the rubber in certain types of capacitors, and dissolves thermal paste.
     
    Cheapskate, 8 Nov 2019
    #2
    MPC and Osgeld like this.
  3. MPC

    MPC Member

    Joined:
    24 Oct 2015
    Posts:
    293
    Likes Received:
    23
    Make yourself comfortable :grin:
    There are different types of mineral oils. I was lucky because I know a person who works in a company that produces oils and therefore I have had advice on the various types, among which the basic ones are viscosity, biologically stable and obviously non-conductivity.
     
    MPC, 9 Nov 2019
    #3
  4. MPC

    MPC Member

    Joined:
    24 Oct 2015
    Posts:
    293
    Likes Received:
    23
    Fantastic products from Aorus, Samsung and AMD !


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    MPC, 9 Nov 2019
    #4
  5. MPC

    MPC Member

    Joined:
    24 Oct 2015
    Posts:
    293
    Likes Received:
    23
    Sapphire Nitro+ 5700XT !!!


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    MPC, 12 Nov 2019
    #5
    Hardbox likes this.
  6. Hardbox

    Hardbox Member

    Joined:
    14 Sep 2017
    Posts:
    51
    Likes Received:
    6
    very beautiful vga
     
    Hardbox, 13 Nov 2019
    #6
  7. Hardbox

    Hardbox Member

    Joined:
    14 Sep 2017
    Posts:
    51
    Likes Received:
    6
    how many liters of oil?
     
    Hardbox, 13 Nov 2019
    #7
  8. MPC

    MPC Member

    Joined:
    24 Oct 2015
    Posts:
    293
    Likes Received:
    23
    Yeah is really well done. The tank contains 40 liters of mineral oil.
     
    MPC, 14 Nov 2019
    #8
  9. MPC

    MPC Member

    Joined:
    24 Oct 2015
    Posts:
    293
    Likes Received:
    23
    Riotoro products !!!


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    MPC, 14 Nov 2019
    #9
  10. MPC

    MPC Member

    Joined:
    24 Oct 2015
    Posts:
    293
    Likes Received:
    23
    Sapphire + Riotoro = love !!!


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    MPC, 15 Nov 2019
    #10
  11. MPC

    MPC Member

    Joined:
    24 Oct 2015
    Posts:
    293
    Likes Received:
    23
    We start with the production of some details through the CNC pantograph machinery: AFK themed mineral oil sliding channel and oil inlet plug.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    MPC, 17 Nov 2019
    #11
    Cheapskate likes this.
  12. pcroombrasil

    pcroombrasil Member

    Joined:
    27 Nov 2017
    Posts:
    53
    Likes Received:
    9
    nice job
     
    pcroombrasil, 18 Nov 2019
    #12
    MPC likes this.
  13. MPC

    MPC Member

    Joined:
    24 Oct 2015
    Posts:
    293
    Likes Received:
    23
    G 1/4” thread machining on passive radiators. The mineral oil is biologically stable so there is no risk of galvanizing if during the threading we also remove the black anodizing of these radiators. The choice of passive radiators was specifically designed to have little restriction in the loop otherwise the n°4 D5 pumps would have been too stressed considering that the mineral oil is more dense than the bidistilled.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    MPC, 18 Nov 2019
    #13
  14. MPC

    MPC Member

    Joined:
    24 Oct 2015
    Posts:
    293
    Likes Received:
    23
    CNC milling machine working on plexiglass plate for motherboard tray fixing, power / reset controller, power supply and mineral oil inlet.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    MPC, 22 Nov 2019
    #14
    Cheapskate likes this.
  15. MPC

    MPC Member

    Joined:
    24 Oct 2015
    Posts:
    293
    Likes Received:
    23
    Plexiglass plate for fixing n°4 D5 pumps machined on laser cutting machinery.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    MPC, 3 Dec 2019
    #15
    Cheapskate likes this.
  16. MPC

    MPC Member

    Joined:
    24 Oct 2015
    Posts:
    293
    Likes Received:
    23
    Lathe processing for D5 pump support feet from round bar in plexiglass diameter 50 mm.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    MPC, 8 Dec 2019
    #16
    craigbru and Cheapskate like this.
  17. MPC

    MPC Member

    Joined:
    24 Oct 2015
    Posts:
    293
    Likes Received:
    23
    Laser engraving of back plate to passive radiators with seat for three 120 fans.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    MPC, 14 Dec 2019
    #17
  18. warboy

    warboy Insane modder

    Joined:
    24 Nov 2011
    Posts:
    456
    Likes Received:
    47
    spectacular work bro!
     
    warboy, 15 Dec 2019
    #18
    MPC likes this.
  19. MPC

    MPC Member

    Joined:
    24 Oct 2015
    Posts:
    293
    Likes Received:
    23
    Engraved 5 mm plexiglass plate folding. The process of folding with a hot gun was very difficult despite the shapes, made by laser. The large folding surface of the piece caused it to disperse the heat quickly so as to make the fold difficult. Patience and skill have allowed a positive outcome of the workmanship.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    MPC, 24 Dec 2019 at 14:34
    #19

Share This Page