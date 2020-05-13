  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Sub Zero: H-Frame 2.0 Blue/White

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by rieh, 5 Oct 2018.

    I've decided to embark on a new project and possibly my first serious casemod: a sub-zero In Win H-Frame 2.0 mod.

    Effectively this will be a Blue/White H-Frame 2.0 bolted to the top of an LD-Cooling PC-V2, with some lighting effects and a secondary Hardline liquid cooling loop for the GPU.

    I already have most of the parts I plan to use for this build which are actively in use in my current build; pic of the current state will be attached.

    Here's my parts list:

    Case: In Win H-Frame 2.0 Blue/White
    Cooling Unit: LD Cooling PC-V2 White
    Mainboard: Asus ROG Strix Z370-E
    CPU: I7-8700k, delidded
    Paste: Thermal Grizzly Cryonaut on both sides of the lid
    Conformal coating required, I'll post the vendor later in the build log as I don't remember the name off hand.
    PSU: The one that comes with the H-Frame 2.0. I have a Rosewill Lighting-1300 for test and as backup.
    GPU: EVGA GTX 1080Ti FTW3
    RAM: 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum
    Boot SSD: Samsung 970 512GB m.2
    Storage HDD: 10TB WD Gold with 64GB Optane acceleration
    OS: Win10 Pro
    Backup cooling unit for testing etc: Noctua NH-D15
    All fans are Noctua models for now, though I might change over to something else to fit the planned aesthetic better. Noctua's grey mid-range fans actually would likely look better then the brown high-end ones but I have a full set of the brown fans so will be using those to start out.
    Custom sleeved cables currently by Cablemod although for this build I may make my own as I'm using a somewhat unusual PSU.

    Some considerations:
    Noise will not be a big concern with this build, but I may swap the fans in the cooling unit for quieter ones. The compressor is by all accounts quite noisy; I intend to add some sound-dampening to the LD Cooling unit. I've talked to them and they've assured me that there should be sufficient clearance for 2-4mm foam.

    The main concern with this build will be mounting the V2 without interfering with the compressor unit or the stock power supply. I may need to fabricate an intermediate bracket but I won't be able to tell until I have both in my possession.

    As with all sub-zero builds, condensation management will be an issue, especially in a high humidity environment (AL/GA). To help combat this I'll be running a beefy dehumidifier unit during all testing phases until I've confirmed that the close temperature/dew point spread of the ambient air won't post an issue.

    That's it for now. Here's a picture of my current build; most of these parts will be moved over for this one.

    Custom loop blocks will likely be EKWB but I'm not totally sold yet. I won't know exactly what I'll need as far as loop routing until I've successfully fitted the cooling unit.
     
    Major update today! The case came. The In Win H-Frame 2.0 is a VERY expensive case, definitely my grail for a while now. Virtually nobody has one of these, and basically no one has the blue/white version, and as far as I can tell only one person has modified theirs in any way -- and that was a lighting mod. Interestingly, my initial disassembly shows that this is actually a supremely moddable case by anyone with some basic tools.

    Since this is a rare bird, the full unboxing experience is included as well.
    Let's go!

    Since it seems Bit-Tech is having difficulty with my file upload, I'm going to upload an imgur album and link the individual photos.
     
    Dude, if you put (without spaces) [ i m g ] before and [ / i m g ] after the image links they will show up in post

    [​IMG]

    :)
     
    Thanks! I keep getting an "unexpected error" while trying to edit on mobile so will correct as soon as able. You can tell I haven't been on the forum in a while!
     
    [​IMG]
    We begin with some gratuitous shots of the box. Since this is a fairly rare case due to both limited edition and price, I figured I'd better include as much of the experience as possible.
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    Ah, the box is open! What have we here? Slotted into the left is an In Win VIP Membership card, which looks kind of silly in all that foam by itself. On the right is the box of screws and other assorted hardware.

    [​IMG]
    Here's the membership card in detail.

    [​IMG]
    Here are that hardware and the card laid out. Zip ties, a PSU bracket, extra thumbscrews and rubber grommets for the tempered glass side panels, screws for all the various things, and a microfiber cloth to clean the glass with.

    [​IMG]
    With the foam removed, we see three suspicious bags! What could they be?

    [​IMG]
    The small bags are really nice. Velcro closure, and an In Win logo. Unsurprising considering this is a $1000 case. Also in this shot we have a gratuitous pic of the manual, which is actually textured with the pattern printed on it. Wax printing maybe? Cool nonetheless.

    [​IMG]
    Inside the first bag: A ton of cables! Seriously. They included 8 VGA power cables. Serious power supply! I plan to replace all of these with custom-sleeved ones later, but I'll be using these for this part of the build.

    [​IMG]
    The very fancy power supply that comes with the case. Scissors for scale. Unfortunately on my test run the fan on the PSU clicks like hell, so I'm going to have to RMA it. Really hoping they don't make me send the whole case back to RMA the PSU. It's a really beefy one!

    [​IMG]
    Plug end of the PSU with scissors for scale. Looks like they don't have too many proprietary connectors, luckily. The switch on the left keeps the ports marked "extra power" on for a selectable amount of time after the PC is shut off. Here I have it set to 30 seconds; choices are instant-off, 30s, 120s, and always on.

    [​IMG]
    The other end of the PSU. It has a built in USB 3A charging port, a light switch (the PSU's side is clear and lights up the same color as the case), and the ubiquitous power switch. It's really nice, shame I have to RMA this one. Hopefully they send me the correct color back!

    [​IMG]
    Now we start with the money shots: the case itself. Here's the back view where we see the Signature Series plate. Note the wires coming out of the front panel -- turns out there's a secret that's not in the manual to getting the lights working. There's a spot to plug in a molex connector back there -- if you don't plug both that and the 24-pin ATX breakout in, the case lighting will not work! Found this out the hard way.

    [​IMG]
    Front view of the case. On the panel on the right, the + and - buttons turn the lighting intensity up and down. Yes, that's a USB-C port. The power LED and lightstrips are blue; for some reason the HDD light is orange, which is OK because I attend Auburn.

    [​IMG]
    The business end of the case; where the magic happens. Nearly everything in here is modular and removable, which is good since with the design of this case I can't just cut a hole in the bottom to provide space to pass the LD-PC V2's evaporator pipe through; I actually need to remove a couple of those metal slats.

    [​IMG]
    I started by removing pretty much anything that was easily removable, beginning with the drive trays and water pump tray.

    [​IMG]
    Here it is with those parts removed.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Next I removed the radiator mounting bracket and grate, the rear fan bracket, and the expansion slot covers.

    [​IMG]
    Back view of the case with that stuff out.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    The slats along the bottom are all one piece including part of the drive cage. To get them out, I had to remove the PSU rear and bottom brackets. All of these are small Phillips screws.

    [​IMG]
    Before removing the PSU brackets, I disassembled one of the mounting points for the slats to see how they're held together. The blue aluminum comb holds them a set distance apart; the metal pin goes through the case, comb, and holes in the slats, and then the blue caps screw on the ends. They have to be tightened at the same time. For best results, use two nut drivers the correct size (same as motherboard screws). Since I only had one, I gently used a pair of pliers to hold one end in place while loosening (or tightening) the other.

    [​IMG]
    Now I've got the brackets, the combs, and all the bottom slats out. Once the combs are off the slats pull towards the back of the case, then lift out.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    More shots with the slats out of the bottom of the case.

    [​IMG]
    PSU and hard drive brackets back in; PSU test fit (fan down). Turns out on this case it's designed to have the PSU mounted fan up for looks, but they did provide a hole in the bracket for those who want to mount it fan down.

    [​IMG]
    Here it is with the fan up. There's another bracket that has to be screwed to the end of the PSU and to the white bracket. The space I left between the slats should be enough room for the evaporator hose on the sub-zero unit, but that's for a future part as I haven't received it yet.

    [​IMG]
    Here's the hardware that's going in; Noctua cooler for the test fit while I wait for the cooling unit. This is going to be a silver themed build. Most of the parts came out of my previous case.

    [​IMG]
    Test fit -- before cabling. Cable management is HECK in this case, since both side panels are clear! I'm not going to worry overmuch about it right now as I'll be replacing many of the cables and trying to bolt a cooling unit to the bottom in a later post.

    [​IMG]
    Test run success! (Except for the clicky PSU). I didn't bother installing any fans beyond the bare minimum for now as I'm doing some pretty interesting stuff with the cooling later -- the plan is sub-zero on the CPU and a water loop for the GPU.

    [​IMG]
    Another shot of the test run, with flash. The RGB LEDs will be set to a blue color later, but it's nice to have options!
    I posted this from this machine. I'll be running it off my backup power supply while the one that came with the case is RMA'd.
     
    While my big post awaits moderation, I have a minor update: I fixed the click in the power supply. It appears one of the fan motor's wires had come free from its guide and was interfering with the fan blades. I was able to tuck it in using a plastic tool without opening the PSU.
     
    I finally heard from LD Cooling. Their unit is in manufacturing for me and will be ready in 3-4 weeks. I found the bottle of conformal coating I will be using, it's made by a company called "MG Chemicals." It was fairly cheap on Amazon.

    This build can't really progress further until I have the cooling unit in hand, so I'm going to have to wait until it shows up :)
     
    I didn't know you could pull the base fins and add room like that.
     
    Yeah, to be honest neither did I until I actually had the case in hand and tried it. I was thinking I'd have to do something involving a Dremel and a lot of swearing. This has good implications for repaintability, too, if someone wanted to they could probably take most of the rest of the case apart with basic hand tools also.
     
    At the price of them I'd want it to pull me :D
     
    Lads and lasses, we're out of warranty and so it's time to kick this project back on! I waited for the case to come out of warranty so I would have no compunctions about performing the mod. The first thing I did is move all brackets as close to the front of the case as possible leaving two at the back out (using the above procedure); this leaves room for the cooling hose from the LD-V2 to come in through the bottom of the HDD bay. Doing it this way has benefits and drawbacks; the benefit is not having to move the PSU to the front of the case; the drawback is that the PC-V2 is technically mounted backwards - its power plug will be on the front, opposite from all the other cables, and its power button will be at the back of the case. This was the best solution I could come up with to avoid having to CNC machine a custom PSU bracket (the other option would be to put the PSU where a watercooling pump might otherwise go. I was pleased to note that the hard drive sleds for the hot-swap bays can in fact both fit without pinching the hose too badly. The bottom sled introduces a slight pinch and if functionality is affected it can be easily removed.

    This layout will also necessitate a vertical GPU bracket to give the hose room to clear behind the GPU. When I first started this thread, I had already delidded the CPU and re-pasted it with Thermal Grizzly Cryonaut; since it's been over a year I'm going to redo that again.

    The other major issue this mod causes is that the case can not be laid on its side now that the hose is routed. There is nothing holding the case onto the cooler except for its own weight right now, as it has not been permanently fastened at this time. Therefore all removing and inserting of parts, including the motherboard, will need to be done with the case on its side. This is aggravating, but not impossible; if someone wants to try to replicate this a helper would make a lot of sense when holding the board in place.

    The next steps are to prepare the motherboard and CPU for sub-zero levels of cooling. This process is best laid out in the Linus Tech Tips video where he does a build in the LD PC-V10 case, which is basically a boxy case with the cooler already built into it. I'm a weirdo and want my computer to look more like a jet engine or motorcycle than a box (and as far as my test run goes, it'll sound like one too! Might have to do something about those fans; the built in ones in the LD are Noctua IndustrialPPC, so I may see if they're compatible with the Noctual Low Noise adapters, provided that doesn't drop the fan speed too much. Adequate airflow over the condenser must be maintained.)

    The next post will be a guide to the motherboard and CPU prep (based on the LTT video and my own experience with the prep work), followed by a post with some pictures of the process.
     
    Oh, another thing I noticed on this reattack - the PSU bracket does not in fact need to be removed to remove and reposition the slats. You'll probably want to pull it out anyway depending on what you're doing, but it doesn't have to happen. I also found that it's easier to leave the blue caps on one end of the rods - they can slide out in that direction and it makes tightening easier. Your mileage may vary on that but I found on the second disassembly that I didn't need two tools, a single one was sufficient. Also, note that the nut driver needs to be sized for motherboard / PSU screws, NOT for standoffs. The standoff driver is too small. I believe the size is 1/4 inch but don't quote me on that.
     
