I've decided to embark on a new project and possibly my first serious casemod: a sub-zero In Win H-Frame 2.0 mod. Effectively this will be a Blue/White H-Frame 2.0 bolted to the top of an LD-Cooling PC-V2, with some lighting effects and a secondary Hardline liquid cooling loop for the GPU. I already have most of the parts I plan to use for this build which are actively in use in my current build; pic of the current state will be attached. Here's my parts list: Case: In Win H-Frame 2.0 Blue/White Cooling Unit: LD Cooling PC-V2 White Mainboard: Asus ROG Strix Z370-E CPU: I7-8700k, delidded Paste: Thermal Grizzly Cryonaut on both sides of the lid Conformal coating required, I'll post the vendor later in the build log as I don't remember the name off hand. PSU: The one that comes with the H-Frame 2.0. I have a Rosewill Lighting-1300 for test and as backup. GPU: EVGA GTX 1080Ti FTW3 RAM: 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum Boot SSD: Samsung 970 512GB m.2 Storage HDD: 10TB WD Gold with 64GB Optane acceleration OS: Win10 Pro Backup cooling unit for testing etc: Noctua NH-D15 All fans are Noctua models for now, though I might change over to something else to fit the planned aesthetic better. Noctua's grey mid-range fans actually would likely look better then the brown high-end ones but I have a full set of the brown fans so will be using those to start out. Custom sleeved cables currently by Cablemod although for this build I may make my own as I'm using a somewhat unusual PSU. Some considerations: Noise will not be a big concern with this build, but I may swap the fans in the cooling unit for quieter ones. The compressor is by all accounts quite noisy; I intend to add some sound-dampening to the LD Cooling unit. I've talked to them and they've assured me that there should be sufficient clearance for 2-4mm foam. The main concern with this build will be mounting the V2 without interfering with the compressor unit or the stock power supply. I may need to fabricate an intermediate bracket but I won't be able to tell until I have both in my possession. As with all sub-zero builds, condensation management will be an issue, especially in a high humidity environment (AL/GA). To help combat this I'll be running a beefy dehumidifier unit during all testing phases until I've confirmed that the close temperature/dew point spread of the ambient air won't post an issue. That's it for now. Here's a picture of my current build; most of these parts will be moved over for this one. IMG_20180708_114754_892 by rieh posted 4 Oct 2018 at 22:13 Custom loop blocks will likely be EKWB but I'm not totally sold yet. I won't know exactly what I'll need as far as loop routing until I've successfully fitted the cooling unit.