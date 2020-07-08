Hi folks, A few months back I splashed out on a 34" Iiyama Pro Lite monitor (3440x1440) to replace my dual 27/24" Samsung Business monitors. This display rocks... I've loved using it from the moment I opened the box. problem is one of my requirements for the upgrade was more screen real estate and not going triple monitors. I've certainly gained additional vertical pixels but I'm not gaining anything horizontally from the change. I've been milling over what to do about it from adding a secondary display, adding a second 34 or going Super UltraWide. Super-Ultrawide is the most expensive of the solutions but I've come to love the single monitor solution and having spent a while researching it I've come across two displays I think may fit the bill Phillips 499P9H - The cheaper of the 49" while giving the nice 1800R curve radius 5120x1440 resolution but its only 60Hz. Samsung CRG90 - 1800R curve radius, 5120x1440, 120Hz but its £150 more expensive. Visually I like this monitor better and I've had previous good experience with Samsung but I could do a lot with £150 My requirements I don't really game, I haven't gamed in many years and even then it was casual at best. I do understand to rock one of these monitors and game will require a beefy GPU but for right now its a question of productivity and screen real estate. However, I don't want to rule out the possibility of one day building a machine to do some casual gaming so I am considering making sure I'm future proofed. The Samsung is touted as the gaming ultrawide because of the 120Hz frame rate but is that really important for someone who at best would be using it very rarely for casual gaming? would I regret going for the 60Hz display in the long run? I'd really be intrested on hearing peoples experiences with super ultrawide displays and what I should potentially be cautious about when looking to shell out at least £1k on a display! I'd probably be intending on purchasing one towards the end of the year