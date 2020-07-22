  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Swiftech 35X Screw size

Discussion in 'Watercooling' started by Big Elf, 22 Jul 2020 at 01:23.

  1. Big Elf

    Big Elf Oh no! Not another f----ing elf!

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    3,550
    Likes Received:
    266
    I've mislaid the 1" coarse threaded screws that screw the 35X (DDC) pump to the Swiftech Top. I've tried various coarse thread screws I have on hand but none seem to give a secure fit.

    I have considered 'tapping' the holes to M4 but as it's a Delrin Top I don't know whether a Tap would work well with that material and don't feel confident about doing it anyway.

    Does anyone have and idea what type/diameter coarse thread screws I should be looking for. I don't know if US coarse threads are a different spec to those available in the UK.
     
    Big Elf, 22 Jul 2020 at 01:23
    #1

Share This Page