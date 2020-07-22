Swiftech 35X Screw size

I've mislaid the 1" coarse threaded screws that screw the 35X (DDC) pump to the Swiftech Top. I've tried various coarse thread screws I have on hand but none seem to give a secure fit. I have considered 'tapping' the holes to M4 but as it's a Delrin Top I don't know whether a Tap would work well with that material and don't feel confident about doing it anyway. Does anyone have and idea what type/diameter coarse thread screws I should be looking for. I don't know if US coarse threads are a different spec to those available in the UK.