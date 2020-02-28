Hi, As above, I'm considering switching phone contract as I just had to pay to get some extra data this month as apparently I used more than I normally do, so figured it was worth a look around, I tend to be well under the 5gb but going over once costs an extra £10 for 1gb so worth looking to have a slightly higher cap I think! Currently pay £9.51 for 5gb/1500mins/unlimited texts. I checked giffgaff this morning and looks like for £10 I could get 10gb/unlimited/unlimited. So that's an easy upgrade I would think, but thought I'd ask around for what options might be available as it's been a while since I've done anything so not really sure where to look anymore! In general wanting more data and to stay at £10 or under ideally Thanks