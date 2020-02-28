  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Portable Switching phone contract

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by GeorgeStorm, 28 Feb 2020 at 13:20.

  1. GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Joined:
    16 Dec 2008
    Posts:
    6,252
    Likes Received:
    289
    Hi,
    As above, I'm considering switching phone contract as I just had to pay to get some extra data this month as apparently I used more than I normally do, so figured it was worth a look around, I tend to be well under the 5gb but going over once costs an extra £10 for 1gb so worth looking to have a slightly higher cap I think!

    Currently pay £9.51 for 5gb/1500mins/unlimited texts.
    I checked giffgaff this morning and looks like for £10 I could get 10gb/unlimited/unlimited.
    So that's an easy upgrade I would think, but thought I'd ask around for what options might be available as it's been a while since I've done anything so not really sure where to look anymore!

    In general wanting more data and to stay at £10 or under ideally :)

    Thanks
     
    GeorgeStorm, 28 Feb 2020 at 13:20
    #1
  2. CrapBag

    CrapBag Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    17 Jul 2008
    Posts:
    7,459
    Likes Received:
    336
    My lad went Giffgaff about 6 weeks ago and is so happy with it, I realised what a great deal they are and switched myself and my wife a few weeks later after being with Tesco pay as u go ever since I had a phone.

    The 10gb package is £12 though as that's the one my lad is on, we make do with the £6 packages as we only use data very rarely anyway (500mb) and as from the 26th of feb all packages come with unlimited texts and calls. My lad went out of his way to try and use up his 10gb but only managed to get to 8gb and that was only because he accidently downloaded something at 2gb.

    Happy to refer you if you like which means you'll get some free credit so if you go over your data allowance it just gets taken out of that.
     
    CrapBag, 28 Feb 2020 at 13:31
    #2
  3. Fingers66

    Fingers66 Kiwi in London

    Joined:
    30 Apr 2010
    Posts:
    8,311
    Likes Received:
    707
    £10 a month for 10GB data is about as good as you'll get. I recently moved from EE to Virgin, adding an unlimited data SIM card to my Virgin TV & broadband to go triple play and it was £10 a month extra - if you have VM it's well worth it.

    As long as you are happy with the coverage etc with Giffgaff, I'd go for it, I don't think you'll get much cheaper - for example, the cheapest EE unlimited data SIM is £34 a month, £20 a month gets you 20GB - hell, EE charge £13 a month for 250MB!

    Edit: according to USwitch, 3 and VM are doing 8GB for £8 per month, an outfit called "Smarty" are doing 30GB for £10 per month (never heard of them), Sky Mobile are doing 10GB for £10 a month, 3 are doing 10GB for £12 a month, Vodafone are doing 10GB for £10 a month.

    Worth comparing on sites like USwitch.
     
    Last edited: 28 Feb 2020 at 13:40
    Fingers66, 28 Feb 2020 at 13:34
    #3
  4. sandys

    sandys Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,300
    Likes Received:
    135
    I use Smarty (referall link)

    It costs a pound a GB if you go over and they pay you back a pound a Gb if you don't use it all, so I pay 13quid for 8Gb but as I don't use it all I often only pay approx 7 a month.

    They have more trad tariffs such as 30Gb for a £10, 50Gb for £15 and unlimited for £20 but no pay back, it is also rolling month, no contract/credit checks etc. I put my daughter on a trad 30Gb one and she use data more than me, i have her in a group plan to get money off, so it cost me £9 a month.

    Quite like Sky mobile also, put my missus on this, it is 10 quid for 8 or 10Gb but any data you don't use is banked for upto 3 yrs and can be shared between family members or used at peak times. Suits the model of us only needing big data on holidays.
     
    Last edited: 28 Feb 2020 at 13:45
    sandys, 28 Feb 2020 at 13:39
    #4
  5. Fingers66

    Fingers66 Kiwi in London

    Joined:
    30 Apr 2010
    Posts:
    8,311
    Likes Received:
    707
    Cheapest unlimited data I found was 3 @ £18 a month.
     
    Fingers66, 28 Feb 2020 at 13:41
    #5
  6. IanW

    IanW Grumpy Old Git

    Joined:
    2 Aug 2003
    Posts:
    6,832
    Likes Received:
    561
    FYI Giffgaff use O2's network if you want to check coverage.
     
    IanW, 28 Feb 2020 at 13:46
    #6

Share This Page