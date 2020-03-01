Folks, I'm in need of some advice prior to calling HMRC, like most I occasionally sell personal belongings on eBay & Amazon to free up some space and get some much needed pocket money. I've never exceeded the £1000 yearly trading allowance from HMRC (yet) because I've simply never taken it seriously as a supplementary income and because my partner tends to sell her share of our household items the allowance is effectively £2000 equally split between us. Recently I have looked at it as a way to make some extra cash with some prior thought, my partners parents make good supplementary incomes from eBay come car boot season to good effect but because her stepdad is self employed recording and declaring that income is straightforward alongside his business. I am however, employed with a yearly salary of just over £33k, I'm taxed PAYE monthly as you'd expect and I've had no experience of dealing with tax issues beyond the occasional letter for under/overpayment. I've recently sold a bunch of my old gear on eBay which included a collection of inexpensive aliexpress jewellery (bought in a ill thought out style impulse) and made just shy of £300, Car boot season is coming up and both me and my partner would like to have a crack at this whole reselling malarky to see if we can fund next years summer holiday! How do I go about keeping everything above board tax wise while being currently employed? Would registering as a sole-trader be most appropriate for this scenario? Because I'm currently paying tax PAYE on an existing income stream how would I go about detailing that in a tax return if this was a successful venture? To be clear, I'd envision this to be a £150-£200 NET monthly profit pocket money venture so won't be making mega money to push me up a tax bracket!