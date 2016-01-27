Teelzebub - gone but never forgotten

It is with very great sadness I break the news that Teelzebub (Terry) is no longer with us. If he was right, he’s now warming his toes on the fires of hell.



Terry passed away on Monday 18 January after a long struggle against Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive Disease, aged 61.



In his late teens he worked for London Underground laying track and it’s from here that he believed he inhaled the asbestos, and later the cyanide isotopes from the car respray shop he had, that resulted in his diagnosis some 17 years ago.



Despite his lungs slowly but surely becoming ineffective, he did everything he could to continue to build, create and bring to life his weird and wonderful imaginings for as long as he could. Sadly we’ll now never see his last creation “The Devil's Dance (A mad mans last ever true scratch build)” completed in all its glory, or ever see the tap-dancing mayan pyramid with the glass skull.



Another side to him you may not know was his love of animals. I rapidly came to the realisation that if anyone was going to adopt a stir-crazy chipmunk, driven mad by a tiny cage, it was Terry. Who else would have a pregnant Jack Russell that insisted on sleeping with the milk cartons it raided from the fridge each night? Or have a cat that worked out how to open the drawer of his bedside cabinet to pinch treats when he was asleep, or run off with his glasses when he wasn’t looking. Only Terry would.



So Terry couldn't spell but he was generous, funny, creative, caring, wise, thoughtful, intelligent, argumentative, probably bonkers and so many things more besides; a better friend I could not have wished for and I’ll miss more than he’ll ever know.

