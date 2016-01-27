  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Teelzebub - gone but never forgotten

Discussion in 'Serious' started by Carrie, 27 Jan 2016.

  Carrie

    Carrie

    Joined:
    18 Nov 2010
    Posts:
    3,183
    Likes Received:
    992
    It is with very great sadness I break the news that Teelzebub (Terry) is no longer with us. If he was right, he’s now warming his toes on the fires of hell.

    Terry passed away on Monday 18 January after a long struggle against Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive Disease, aged 61.

    In his late teens he worked for London Underground laying track and it’s from here that he believed he inhaled the asbestos, and later the cyanide isotopes from the car respray shop he had, that resulted in his diagnosis some 17 years ago.

    Despite his lungs slowly but surely becoming ineffective, he did everything he could to continue to build, create and bring to life his weird and wonderful imaginings for as long as he could. Sadly we’ll now never see his last creation “The Devil's Dance (A mad mans last ever true scratch build)” completed in all its glory, or ever see the tap-dancing mayan pyramid with the pop-up glass skull.

    Another side to him you may not know was his love of animals. I rapidly came to the realisation that if anyone was going to adopt a stir-crazy chipmunk, driven mad by a tiny cage, it was Terry. Who else would have a pregnant Jack Russell that insisted on sleeping with the milk cartons it raided from the fridge each night? Or have a cat that worked out how to open the drawer of his bedside cabinet to pinch treats when he was asleep, or run off with his glasses when he wasn’t looking. Only Terry would.

    So Terry couldn't spell but he was generous, funny, creative, caring, wise, thoughtful, intelligent, argumentative, probably bonkers and so many things more besides; a better friend I could not have wished for and I’ll miss more than he’ll ever know.

    --------------------------------------------------------------

    Update in response to enquiries regarding donations:

    Although Terry did have CPOD he caught Pneumonia at New Year and was taken away from his family earlier than expected so I'm sure you can appreciate they are finding this very difficult to deal with.

    Regarding your kind offers of donations, they would be much appreciated and I know Terry would be very pleased by such a gesture too. If you'd like to send them to Paypal at InMemoryofTeelzebub@gmail.com and when Terry's Missus is feeling better able to deal with things she can decide where to distribute the money (funeral costs or animal charities or whatever she think Terry would approve of).
     
    Last edited: 30 Jan 2016
    Carrie, 27 Jan 2016
    #1
  goldstar0011

    goldstar0011

    Joined:
    2 Sep 2007
    Posts:
    3,211
    Likes Received:
    195
    Sad news to hear

    RIP Terry
     
    goldstar0011, 27 Jan 2016
    #2
  Nexxo

    Nexxo

    Joined:
    23 Oct 2001
    Posts:
    33,767
    Likes Received:
    1,328
    And thinking: "I could mod that to have more power...". A great craftsman has left us. :(
     
    Nexxo, 27 Jan 2016
    #3
  David

    David

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    13,577
    Likes Received:
    2,427
    Gutted - it's difficult to type with the tears welling up.

    I knew he didn't have long, but you just get used to some people always being around, and tend to forget the inevitable.

    I will miss him, his quirky humour, his creative spark, generosity and kindness.

    My heart goes out to those who loved him and those who counted him as a friend.

    RIP Tel.
     
    David, 27 Jan 2016
    #4
  atc95

    atc95 I have the upgrade bug!

    Joined:
    3 Dec 2012
    Posts:
    1,295
    Likes Received:
    31
    RIP
     
    atc95, 27 Jan 2016
    #5
  Guinevere

    Guinevere Mega Mom

    Joined:
    8 May 2010
    Posts:
    2,479
    Likes Received:
    176
    Bum and bugger to the world.

    It's about bloody time we sorted out this getting ill and dying thing as it's a big ol' bag of crappola.
     
    Guinevere, 27 Jan 2016
    #6
  fix-the-spade

    fix-the-spade Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 Jul 2011
    Posts:
    3,817
    Likes Received:
    372
    Thinking? He'll be adding a powered intake as we speak, helps combustion...

    Going to miss him.
     
    fix-the-spade, 27 Jan 2016
    #7
  Big Elf

    Big Elf Oh no! Not another f----ing elf!

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    3,462
    Likes Received:
    233
    I'm really saddened to hear that. I'd sent him a couple of watercooling pumps just after Christmas for his latest project and he'd said he was ill, it was terminal and he was in hospital but I didn't expect this so soon.
     
    Big Elf, 27 Jan 2016
    #8
  Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    9,843
    Likes Received:
    1,124
    RIP to a true gentleman.
     
    Vault-Tec, 27 Jan 2016
    #9
  chrismarkham1982

    chrismarkham1982 Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    1 Apr 2010
    Posts:
    1,835
    Likes Received:
    259
    Not something I expected to be reading, genuinely saddened by this news :(
    R.I.P Terry
     
    chrismarkham1982, 27 Jan 2016
    #10
  Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,688
    Likes Received:
    783
    Crud. May he rest in peace. He was one of our more merry and active members, so this comes as a shock.
     
    Cheapskate, 27 Jan 2016
    #11
  B NEGATIVE

    B NEGATIVE All Hail Kim Jong Magoo!

    Joined:
    8 Aug 2011
    Posts:
    1,259
    Likes Received:
    36
    The world is a little bit darker and colder now.
     
    B NEGATIVE, 27 Jan 2016
    #12
  RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,069
    Likes Received:
    1,624
    Damnit Death... knock it off...
     
    RedFlames, 27 Jan 2016
    #13
  Nealieboyee

    Nealieboyee Packaging Master!

    Joined:
    14 Aug 2009
    Posts:
    3,705
    Likes Received:
    362
    Rest peacefully Teel. You brought much fun and laughter to this forum, and always a gentleman. They don't make them like you anymore.

    My thoughts are with his family and friends. He will be sorely missed...

    And this image about sums it up...
    [​IMG]
     
    Nealieboyee, 27 Jan 2016
    #14
  Nexxo

    Nexxo Stopped treating this country as if it was his own

    Joined:
    23 Oct 2001
    Posts:
    33,767
    Likes Received:
    1,328
    Isn't it just?

    In my work as a cancer psychologist I deal with death all the time. I spoke about it a few mornings ago when running a reflective practice session with palliative care staff and later that afternoon I was asked to support a ward which had four deaths in a week. A patient who I have known for four years finally died around New Year, leaving a young husband and children behind. Last March, my line manager suddenly died. So I'm not unfamiliar with death, or dying, or grief.

    But this has left a hole somehow. Although we never met IRL, I feel I've lost a friend. :blah:
     
    Nexxo, 27 Jan 2016
    #15
  bulldogjeff

    bulldogjeff The modding head is firmly back on.

    Joined:
    2 Mar 2010
    Posts:
    8,403
    Likes Received:
    634
    I couldn't agree with this more. I knew Terry for a number of years off the forums. (Hence the merciless p*ss taking between us in build logs) He came across as a grumpy cantankerous old git , which he was :D . for him it was all part of the fun . But you couldn't meet a nicer more genuine bloke. Always ready to lend a hand and help out when ever he could. To say I'm gutted to loose such a good mate is an understatement.

    He has badgered me in to starting projects that I would never have bothered with , with texts and phone calls and I'm going to miss the evenings spent chatting about them, bouncing ideas off each other.

    He liked to play down his illness and just get on with life, as can been seen in his projects.

    One things for sure , when he gets to the not so purley gates there's gonna be a big punch up over who's sitting in the hot seat.

    R.I.P mate, we're all going to miss you.

    See ya on the flip side one day Tel :thumb:
     
    bulldogjeff, 27 Jan 2016
    #16
  Pookie

    Pookie So this is permanence, love's shattered pride.

    Joined:
    4 May 2010
    Posts:
    3,476
    Likes Received:
    129
    Really sad news, he very kindly donated me a case a while back. He even covered postage! The forum has lost a great member :sigh:
     
    Pookie, 27 Jan 2016
    #17
  Kovoet

    Kovoet New Member

    Joined:
    26 Aug 2009
    Posts:
    7,129
    Likes Received:
    348
    OMG cannot believe this. Really really sad to hear this. Cannot believe it, he has done so much for me during the years on Bit-Tech and always their to help or pointing someone in the right direction.

    Very out spoken gent, but at least it was honest and straight from the heart. I'm in tears and so shocked to hear this.

    R.I.P my friend and you will be remembered.
     
    Kovoet, 27 Jan 2016
    #18
  deathtaker27

    deathtaker27 #noob

    Joined:
    17 Apr 2010
    Posts:
    2,092
    Likes Received:
    125
    RIP
     
    deathtaker27, 27 Jan 2016
    #19
  LennyRhys

    LennyRhys Oink!

    Joined:
    16 May 2011
    Posts:
    5,840
    Likes Received:
    319
    It's always sad to lose a member of the forums. RIP Tel.
     
    LennyRhys, 27 Jan 2016
    #20
