Teelzebub - gone but never forgotten

It is with very great sadness I break the news that Teelzebub (Terry) is no longer with us. If he was right, he’s now warming his toes on the fires of hell. Terry passed away on Monday 18 January after a long struggle against Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive Disease, aged 61. In his late teens he worked for London Underground laying track and it’s from here that he believed he inhaled the asbestos, and later the cyanide isotopes from the car respray shop he had, that resulted in his diagnosis some 17 years ago. Despite his lungs slowly but surely becoming ineffective, he did everything he could to continue to build, create and bring to life his weird and wonderful imaginings for as long as he could. Sadly we’ll now never see his last creation “The Devil's Dance (A mad mans last ever true scratch build)” completed in all its glory, or ever see the tap-dancing mayan pyramid with the pop-up glass skull. Another side to him you may not know was his love of animals. I rapidly came to the realisation that if anyone was going to adopt a stir-crazy chipmunk, driven mad by a tiny cage, it was Terry. Who else would have a pregnant Jack Russell that insisted on sleeping with the milk cartons it raided from the fridge each night? Or have a cat that worked out how to open the drawer of his bedside cabinet to pinch treats when he was asleep, or run off with his glasses when he wasn’t looking. Only Terry would. So Terry couldn't spell but he was generous, funny, creative, caring, wise, thoughtful, intelligent, argumentative, probably bonkers and so many things more besides; a better friend I could not have wished for and I’ll miss more than he’ll ever know. -------------------------------------------------------------- Update in response to enquiries regarding donations: Although Terry did have CPOD he caught Pneumonia at New Year and was taken away from his family earlier than expected so I'm sure you can appreciate they are finding this very difficult to deal with. Regarding your kind offers of donations, they would be much appreciated and I know Terry would be very pleased by such a gesture too. If you'd like to send them to Paypal at InMemoryofTeelzebub@gmail.com and when Terry's Missus is feeling better able to deal with things she can decide where to distribute the money (funeral costs or animal charities or whatever she think Terry would approve of).