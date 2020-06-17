Hi all, As above, due to starting to try to get some blu rays, and from a couple of comments from the OH, tempted to upgrade my TV. At the moment we have a Sony Bravia KDL40WD653 that I got just over 4 years ago apparently. It's not amazing but does the job fine. Wouldn't be looking for a pricey upgrade, definitely sub £500 but I happened to have a quick look after seeing the recent AV thread and saw you can get a 4k 50" for under £300! With various 'smart' features, HDR etc which I've not looked into at all but I guess I'm just surprised at how far things have come on, and was wondering whether getting a 'cheap' TV would be worth it? e.g. https://www.argos.co.uk/product/3448504 Not sure what I'd be able to get for mine, I'll pop a thread in the marketplace.