Multi Temtem (Early Access 21st January 2020)

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by Hex, 17 Jan 2020 at 18:55.

  1. Hex

    Hex

    Joined:
    11 Jan 2002
    Posts:
    4,244
    Likes Received:
    116
    I looked around and didn't see a thread for this, so here goes!

    Temtem is, for all intents and purposes, a Pokémon MMO not made by Nintendo. It was a successful Kickstarter back in 2018 and is heading to Steam/Humble Store in Early Access on Tuesday, January the 21st 2020, with console release coming later. The devs have stated they really would like to implement cross-play, but may have to limit this to cross-save. We will have to see.

    There's so far been a closed alpha for Kickstarter backers and one stress test earlier this week. There's a 2hr stress test just about to begin (19:00 Friday January the 17th 2020) and another scheduled for Sunday the 19th 2020 (17:00-19:00). If you'd like to try it you can still get stress test keys from their official discord:









    It's looking great so far, and the latest Pokémon under-performing will doubt no help boost the number of people interested.

    official site | twitter | facebook | instagram | youtube | reddit | discord | steam | humble
     
    Hex, 17 Jan 2020 at 18:55
    #1
  2. Hex

    Hex

    Joined:
    11 Jan 2002
    Posts:
    4,244
    Likes Received:
    116
    After a bit of a struggle to get in and face the first opponent, we had a really good time on the stress test last night! The Temtem designs are great and seeing other people in the world is such a nice addition to a Pokémon style game. trying to learn all the weaknesses should be fun!
     
    Hex, 18 Jan 2020 at 17:20
    #2
  3. Hex

    Hex

    Joined:
    11 Jan 2002
    Posts:
    4,244
    Likes Received:
    116
     
    Hex, 21 Jan 2020 at 17:44
    #3
