Multi Temtem (Stress Tests 17th & 19th January 2020)

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by Hex, 17 Jan 2020 at 18:55.

    I looked around and didn't see a thread for this, so here goes!

    Temtem is, for all intents and purposes, a Pokémon MMO not made by Nintendo. It was a successful Kickstarter back in 2018 and is heading to Steam/Humble Store in Early Access on Tuesday, January the 21st 2020, with console release coming later. The devs have stated they really would like to implement cross-play, but may have to limit this to cross-save. We will have to see.

    There's so far been a closed alpha for Kickstarter backers and one stress test earlier this week. There's a 2hr stress test just about to begin (19:00 Friday January the 17th 2020) and another scheduled for Sunday the 19th 2020 (17:00-19:00). If you'd like to try it you can still get stress test keys from their official discord:









    It's looking great so far, and the latest Pokémon under-performing will no help boost the number of people interested.

    official site | twitter | facebook | instagram | youtube | reddit | discord | steam | humble
     
