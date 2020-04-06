Hi all. Loooooong-time lurker, first-time poster (heck, I started following bit-tech back when Orac3 was a build log...) As you may guess, this mod is inspired (yeah, we'll go with that) by the additional free time I seem to have thanks to the current pandemic. This is also intended to be a build that allows me to learn and test modern modding practices, as I haven't gone beyond an AIO water cooler so far. This means that the mod won't be the fanciest out there, and parts are mostly being selected based on low prices, but I think I've got a few neat things for you. Anyway, off we go. Cheers, ][ypermouse Victoria, BC, Canada TESTMOD-19 So I've got a case. It's a Corsair, I know that much. I think I got it for $20 from the back room of the local computer shop when I needed a case for spare parts. It's got a few issues: It's not watercooled. It's not even really designed for watercooling, despite the top-mount fans. You can see the wiring. This bothers me. But you have to have the side panel off to see the wiring, as obviously there's no window. The hardware I have for it is equally spare-parts... I5-2500k Asus P8Z68-V Pro Asus GTX560TI x 2 in SLI A bunch of Corsair XF fittings and acrylic tubing I got off Facebook Marketplace. Really, not bad parts. If this was 2011. Eh, it's what I've got, and since I don't play much of anything newer than CS:GO, it works pretty well. Except the sag on those 560's is unreal. Like damn. They're curved. Gonna do something about that. Details later. On to the actual modding. Here's the case empty: Here's the case empty without the annoying stuff at the front that leaves me without any room to put reservoirs and such: Again, this is a test. This is only a test. So I chopped it up with a drill and a dremel. Oh, speaking of reservoirs: Hey look! It's got one! Being as I'm in Canada, I ordered a basic res and copper rad from http://dazmode.com/. Great service, and showed up when it was supposed to. Okay, it's rather late for me. Further posts tomorrow. Thanks for reading! Cheers, ][ypermouse