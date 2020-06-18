  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

  bit-tech

    18 Jun 2020 at 10:00
  Paradigm Shifter

    While I've not played any of the DLC for Civ 6, it really was a step back from Civ 5 is almost every way. I regret buying it - first Civ game that I've haven't sunk crazy hours into.

    No Total War: Warhammer 1/2, though?
     
    18 Jun 2020 at 10:15
  Bloody_Pete

    No Hearts of Iron? No Stellaris? No Battletech? Tut, for shame.
     
    18 Jun 2020 at 11:00
  GeorgeStorm

    Nice to see Invisible Inc/Shadow Tactics in there!
    I'd argue if you'd made this list a couple of days/weeks later Desperados III may have battled it out with Shadow tactics for the real time tactics spot!
     
    18 Jun 2020 at 11:08
