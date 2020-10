You’ll need pretty much a completely new system. Only parts that doesn’t have much electronics can be kept.



New: CPU, motherboard, RAM, graphics card



Can re-use: Case, HDD for storage, might be able to re-use power supply



I had similar 2012 computer: i7 2700k, 16GB RAM, GTX 580 and then 970.

Recently build the system in my signature. Kept the case, HDD as NAS backup solution. The ageing 550w power supply was not able to support new graphics card so had to be replaced.



Monitor, speakers, keyboard and mouse can all be re-used. My monitor is 10 years old and speakers are even older!

