Wow, I must be on the cusp of abandoning gaming because I haven't played any of those and only find two of them interesting.
..and i haven't played a single one
TBH, i'm not sure i've played any game* this year...
* i'm not including "games" on my phone as i don't count them as games, they're just time-wasting mechanisms... and don't get me started on the number of ads...
Me too. Actually this year I've only played WoW, WoW Classic, Obduction (soon got bored with that) and about 15 hours on No Man's Sky (15 hours is all it took for me to get bored with that one).
Don't see me playing much, other than a little WoW, until/if Elder Scrolls 6 finally crawls out.
Similar, not a diverse mix with me - KCD here, a bit of Elite and awaiting CP2077.
Also hanging out for Starfield and ES6 but the way Zenimax is pulling the strings of BGS who knows what will happen to them.
Contemplating getting a gazillion modded Skyrim or FO4 again for a while although i'll probably activate my free xbox pc pass to give Outer Worlds and Metro Exodus a go.
Of that list, RDR2 is the only one that will probably see any of my time.
Heard of a cpl., not played any, either... I must be in that 'rare breed' that doesn't get on with first person - shooter or otherwise - or sports games; not that keen on 'fixed camera' games, like Diablo, either.
I feel just the same way.
Odd thing is, though that I loved A Link to the Past and Ocarina of Time - don't get why...
Honk.
