Features The Best Games of 2019

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 17 Dec 2019 at 09:45.

  bit-tech

    bit-tech

    Joined:
    12 Mar 2001
    Posts:
    2,639
    Likes Received:
    51
    Read more
     
    bit-tech, 17 Dec 2019 at 09:45
    #1
  David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    13,479
    Likes Received:
    2,357
    Wow, I must be on the cusp of abandoning gaming because I haven't played any of those and only find two of them interesting.
     
    Last edited: 17 Dec 2019 at 11:10
    David, 17 Dec 2019 at 10:55
    #2
  MadGinga

    MadGinga oooh whats this do?

    Joined:
    19 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    1,978
    Likes Received:
    127
    ..and i haven't played a single one :(

    TBH, i'm not sure i've played any game* this year... :( :(


    * i'm not including "games" on my phone as i don't count them as games, they're just time-wasting mechanisms... and don't get me started on the number of ads...
     
    MadGinga, 17 Dec 2019 at 10:55
    #3
  Mr_Mistoffelees

    Mr_Mistoffelees The Lunatic on the Grass.

    Joined:
    26 Aug 2014
    Posts:
    2,060
    Likes Received:
    466
    Me too. Actually this year I've only played WoW, WoW Classic, Obduction (soon got bored with that) and about 15 hours on No Man's Sky (15 hours is all it took for me to get bored with that one).

    Don't see me playing much, other than a little WoW, until/if Elder Scrolls 6 finally crawls out.
     
    Mr_Mistoffelees, 17 Dec 2019 at 12:32
    #4
  adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    14,289
    Likes Received:
    1,751
    Similar, not a diverse mix with me - KCD here, a bit of Elite and awaiting CP2077.

    Also hanging out for Starfield and ES6 but the way Zenimax is pulling the strings of BGS who knows what will happen to them.

    Contemplating getting a gazillion modded Skyrim or FO4 again for a while although i'll probably activate my free xbox pc pass to give Outer Worlds and Metro Exodus a go.

    Of that list, RDR2 is the only one that will probably see any of my time.
     
    adidan, 17 Dec 2019 at 12:54
    #5
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    1,719
    Likes Received:
    211
    Heard of a cpl., not played any, either... I must be in that 'rare breed' that doesn't get on with first person - shooter or otherwise - or sports games; not that keen on 'fixed camera' games, like Diablo, either.
     
    Jeff Hine, 17 Dec 2019 at 14:11
    #6
  Mr_Mistoffelees

    Mr_Mistoffelees The Lunatic on the Grass.

    Joined:
    26 Aug 2014
    Posts:
    2,060
    Likes Received:
    466
    I feel just the same way.
     
    Mr_Mistoffelees, 17 Dec 2019 at 15:30
    #7
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    1,719
    Likes Received:
    211
    Odd thing is, though that I loved A Link to the Past and Ocarina of Time - don't get why...
     
    Jeff Hine, 17 Dec 2019 at 17:00
    #8
  mi1ez

    mi1ez Active Member

    Joined:
    11 Jun 2009
    Posts:
    1,444
    Likes Received:
    18
    Honk.
     
    mi1ez, 17 Dec 2019 at 22:47
    #9
