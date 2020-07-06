In recent 2 years, GIGABYTE more focused on the high-end laptop market. They got two product lines, AORUS for Pro Gaming series, and AERO series is designed for the creators. And AORUS series is separated by 15-inch and 17-inch produts. This article will reveal the latest AORUS 15G KB which has been redesigned the appearance, make it more fit to the gaming style. AORUS 15G product intro video： The biggest features on AORUS 15G and 17G are the brand new appearance designed for pro gaming. The color of A cover made of matted Iron gray metal, and the surface is less obvious fingerprints design. In the past, I have used many black ones, metal matte or hairline surface laptop, the fingerprint is more obvious. The chassis made by aluminum CNC cutting process, which enhances the solid build quality. Dimension of laptop is 356(W) x 250(D) x 25(H)mm (14.0 x 9.84 x 0.98 inch), weight 2.2g (4.85 lb), measured is 2275g (5.01lb) The Eagle shape of logo will light up slightly white when boot up. It is decent and not too flashing. In many high-end laptops, there is an extension part in the rear side of the laptop, but AORUS 15G does not have that extra size. It can effectively shrink the size of chassis, which makes AORUS 15G very different from other brands. Both sides of C cover simulated the supercar side skirt, that gives AORUS 15G with very special unibody like appearance. The B cover is very similar to the GIGABYTE creator laptop of AERO series. The three-way 3mm ultra-thin bezel design is the thinnest bezel in the high-end level model. There is full range of anti-impact stripe rubber protection, to avoid panel damage by C side when cover is closed. AORUS 15G equipped with a 15.6-inch IGZO anti-glare panel on this model. With FHD resolution, 4ms response time, 240Hz high refresh rate, the AORUS 15G guaranteed that games can get an immersive gameplay experience. Over 72%NTSC wide color gamut, and every panel is calibrated and passed the X-rite Pantone certified before ship out. Delta E <1 is very close to original color display, achieve the most accurate color presents even in the games. C cover keyboards and touchpad is black color, rest of the chassis parts is Iron-Gray. The unibody designed touchpad is highly accurate with fine smooth operation. Moreover, it supports Windows Precision Touchpad tech, offering multi-touch operate works. The touchpad offered a fingerprint sensor on the upper left, and the concave design at below makes the panel easier to be lifted and it’s also a cooling hole design. The HD webcam and microphone on the top of C side. The face might not be taken too close to the chin or nose cam with the webcam because the surface is angled upward. To enhance the personal privacy safety, AORUS 15G equipped a cover on the webcam, which is very rare design on laptops. The Keyboard backlit support AORUS RGB Fusion 2.0, which can customized the color and Marco function in every single key. The world’s first laptop equipped with OMRON mechanical switches is the AORUS 17 in end of last year. The exclusive design also equipped on the slimmer AORUS 15G, the thickness of chassis has reduced from 38mm drop to 25mm. The Omron switches are made in Japan, featured ultra-durable 15M of keystroke lifespan, and the optimum key travel 2.5mm. The 1.6mm trigger point is much better than other high-end laptops were using a classic membrane keyboard. GIGABYTE AORUS claim that the typing feeling is similar to the Cherry Blue Switch, compared to my personal Brown Switch keyboard; there is not any big difference. Make a mechanical keyboard fit in a 25mm (0.98inch) chassis is a very awesome design in the mid-high-end level laptop. The left side I/O ports, from left to right： 2 X USB 3.2 Gen1 (Type-A) / Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C) / UHS-II SD Card Reader / DC-in Jack / Shaped Vents. Build-in high-speed card reader, up to 312 MB/s The rear side of hinge with the c side decorated with special racing design, which enriches the design detail of appearance. The left side I/O ports, from left to right： Shaped Vents. / HDMI 2.0 / mini DP 1.4 / USB 3.2 Gen1 (Type-A) / 3.5 Audio combo jack / RJ-45(Killer Ethernet E2600). This is my first time saw the hinge and near area that designed as special racing style in my many reviews of high-end level laptops. The design lines of the detail on AORUS 15G is even richer than DELL Alienware.