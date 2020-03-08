We have a 'what's ruining your life' and 'what makes your life awesome thread, so how about a 'Whoops, I shouldn't have done that' thread? Probably crosses over with 'what's ruining your life' but hey ho. It can cover anything, from 'I wish I hadn't bought something' to 'I should've been nicer to someone at school'. Not going to lie, I'm being a bit selfish and want to get something of my chest, so I'll start. ---------------------------------------------------- Perhaps my main hobby is strength training. I started when I was about 16 and so I'm coming up to two decades. Before you ask, I'm 100% natural! I train twice each weekday, in the morning before work and in the afternoon/evening afterwards. Currently I do deadlifting on Friday mornings. Friday gone, I got into the gym about 20 minutes later than normal. I'd done a few sets, building up to a 1 rep max. Meanwhile, this relatively young (probably ~22-25), reasonably big guy had started doing deadlifting with 100kg, for ~3 sets of 10 in the adjacent lifting platform (two platforms, with a deadlifting 'mat' and a rack for squatting). Each BLOODY time, he slammed the weight down and it put me off getting my one rep max: this put me in a bit of an irate mood. After he'd finished, he walked off, leaving the weight on the platform. I thought he'd just gone to get water, or take a quick break before putting the weights away, but I saw him doing some lunges. At this point, a couple of guys I know saw me looking around, getting increasingly wound up. One older guy, actually walked over to me and said he was pissed off with seeing this behaviour all the time. I snapped, picked up the weight and carried it about 50 metres to where he was doing lunges and threw it on the ground behind him - unfortunately, it rolled towards him and caught his leg (not my intention, just wanted to make him jump) but nothing 'dangerous'. He started giving me a load of grief and I shouted to him that he should put his effing weights away and walked off. I went back to my weights (a few people were actually grinning at me) and a minute later he came over and said he was reporting me. I shouted back to go ahead and told him my name to use. Later on he sheepishly came back, carrying the weights and bar back to the rack in a few trips. I said 'thank you (not sarcastically)' to him after the last weight was put back, to which he repeated his intent to report me. I also repeated to go ahead (no shouting this time). The manager (who I sort of know) came over after chatting to him and asked for my side of the story. I started by apologizing and saying I hadn't slept well last night, then repeated the above. He said he'd also talked to a couple of witnesses and they'd verified what I'd said. I said that I'd accept it if he needed to ban me, but he said that I was known for being a nice guy and it was clearly a blip, so no punishment; he said it mustn't happen again though. He went on to say that he wasn't going to demand that I apologize, but recommended that I did. After that, he chatted to the guy and left. I went over and apologized and said that although it was no excuse, I hadn't slept well and was on edge. His response was 'I don't give an eff about your problems, it's not acceptable': no acknowledgement of any wrongdoing. I responded 'Fine, well I've made my apology and I promise it won't happen again.' offered my hand and he shook it. I'm annoyed at myself for losing it like that. In hindsight, I simply should've walked up to him and asked him to put his weights back. I'm also quite frankly lucky the guy didn't take matters further: he did have grounds to call the police on an assault charge, even though it was accidental the weight actually made contact with him. Truth be told, I'm used to being in more hardcore gyms, where fights break out over weights being left out, but these are really big angry roided up people who on occasion have actually been to prison for bodily harm. On the other hand, a nice chap who wanted to use the platform next came up to me and thanked me for doing that, so swings and roundabouts.