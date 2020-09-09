Hello I have this nice old style manometer, or Bourdon tube pressure gauge with an output signal if you prefer, from my work (didn't work and we don't need those anymore in our digital age). it holds around 450 mL of water without leaking (tested) I have that crazy idea to reuse it as a reservoir. Actually, even crazier, as a reservoir top mounted on a D5. I've made a 3D model using the parts from Bit Tech <3 as you can see in that screenshot and video here : The main steps for that project, as I currently planned them, are: to cut most of the back panel of the mano, and remove the Bourdon tube and mechanism inside to reduce weight to drill a 12mm hole with a flat spot in the bottom brass connector inside (see how it's inside : ) to become the Out port from the pump and let the fluid going threw the bottom connector. machine a D5 top plate, in acetal/POM if I had to choose. The outlet will be connected to previously mentioned 12mm hole with a piece of tube sandwiched between the brass connector and the plate : I don't think it needs a high level of sealing here. use waterproof RTV silicone to glue the plate to the metal frame using that rounded edge, and glue at the top of mano a g1/4 female sleeve as an inlet. machine a pump retention bracket. 3D print a support, and probably use a vinyl film on it so it could have a metallic look : I'm also thinking of adding a layer of rubber to get proper contacts The 3D model includes the metallic frame of the mano, the D5 top, the bracket, a place-holder for the D5 and the 3D printed support Sooo... you are a skilled modder with quite some experience: Are you confident in that project? about the sealing between the mano and the plate for instance I'm surprised the 3D model from Bit Tech for the D5 doesn't take into account the shape at the extremity/inlet of pump (see below). Is their model ok? are you interested in realizing that project, at least the machining? I can cut, use the RTV, order 3D prints etc, but I also can hire someone to handle the whole project (with all the details which will need to be refined) if you like that crazy idea. I'm French so I would rather work with European partners. I didn't made a outlet for D5 top with a nice rounded shape to get a nice water flow with lower friction: is it bad or negligible? Do you have more advices/remarks/interrogations that would help me? It's not exactly an aesthetic mod but more something to remind me what I like in my job/life. Than you for reading all that