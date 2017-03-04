The drones runs on 3.7V LiPo cells.

The charger that comes with it is USB-based. Charger in laptop USB port, LiPo-Cell conncts to charger, charging occurs.



Now I didn't want to use the laptop to charge these, and I have two tablet charger wallplugs, that give out 5V via USB, at 2000mA.



So tablet charger wallplug in plug, USB-charger in USB, LiPo-cell connected...no charging

I turned the wallplug around (we can here) charging works.



What the heck does the wallplug do different than the computer USB-port (apart from beeing stronger)?



Retestet it with a different USB-Charger. Similar effect.



This is a 4 cell charger, so I connected 4 cells. With the wallplug, one, maybe to cells would charge.

On the computer USB-port, all cells charge.

4 Cells means ~1500mA, so the wallplug should be doing fine, while the computer-USB-port should take a lot longer.



I don't get it.

