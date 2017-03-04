There's more than a few quad flyers around here so I thought it was worth setting up a generic thread. So: What do you fly? Do you have any footage/video you want to share? Recommendations, reviews, etc? I'll kick off proceedings: I have a Hubsan X4 H107C (HD) which I've been using to learn to fly: If chiptunes aren't your thing then you're going to want to mute these videos: I'm (slowly) getting the hang of flying so I'm looking to move up to a bigger & better quadcopter. I'm more interested in aerial photography than racing so I'm currently I'm considering either the Hubsan H501S: Or the Up Air UPair One: The UPair One is currently winning my affections, since it has a stabilised 1080P camera on a two-axis gimbal and FPV. The Hubsan has a 1080P camera but doesn't have a gimbal, although it does have a longer range and a "follow me" mode. Over to you!