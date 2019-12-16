So, I do thermal imaging work 'cos readers like purty colours and sometimes it actually conveys useful information too. Tweet— Twitter API (@user) date I use a Flir C2 for the thermal imaging, strapped to a modified mobile phone tripod adapter on a copy stand. The thermal data is then processed and overlaid on an edge-enhanced greyscale visible light image to get what you see above. It works, but the thermal resolution leaves a lot to be desired: it's 80x60, or 4,800 individual readings. Enough to get a rough idea of what's going on, but you're not going to see individual resistors glowing happily in the dark. Trouble is, there's a big-ol' gap between the entry-level Flir stuff and the pro-level Flir stuff. Most obvious upgrade route would be the Flir One Pro (non-LT), which has a 160x120 thermal sensor for 19,200 individual readings - exactly four times the resolution of what I have now. Trouble is, it is an accessory device for a smartphone - which I've always wanted to avoid, 'cos why complicate things unnecessarily? Then I found the Flir ETS320. It's basically what I've built myself, except with a screen that means you don't have to be hovering over the top of the thing. Captures images in the same format as my current camera, too, which means I can continue to use the same post-processing workflow - something I'd have to give up if I went with a cheaper brand like Seek (notorious for noisy sensors.) 320x240 thermal resolution, 76,800 individual readings. 11.5 times higher resolution than my C2. Absolute beast. No visible-light camera, so it doesn't do in-body MSX blending like the C2 or Flir One Pro would, but I don't use that anyway 'cos the quality's pants. There's only one real downside... price. It's £2,748. There's a dude on FleaBay in Belgium selling a suspicious amount of test gear, has an as-new used-once one for £1,640 delivered - but a whopping two feedback (for a fibre splicer and a Fluke energy monitor, both £2k a throw). It's all academic at the moment anyway, because I'm completely and utterly brassic - but am I mad to be considering the upgrade? My clients like the thermal stuff I do now, but d'you think I'd be able to charge more (or get more thermal work) to earn back the cost of the ETS320? Pipedream or plan? You decide!