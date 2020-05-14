Hi everyone! So I've been planning a build for the last year and I've slowly purchased "most" of what I will need to do the build. I ordered a Thermaltake S300 Snow Edition from NewEgg Canada for $120.00 CDN. The build quality is phenomenal for such an inexpensive case! Since there are numerous reviews, I won't take time here to go into the details, but this is a really nice case! I will be doing a water cooled set up on this build. OK, so here is what is going into the box: MSI Z270-A Pro motherboard i5 6600K CPU Zotac RTX 2060 16gb Team Group DDR4 2133 512gb NVME SSD (mounted on the board) 3 x's 1TB 2.5 HDD's Corsair HX1050 PSU I'm planning to upgrade to a B550 setup with a Ryzen 3 CPU when all of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales start this year. Until then, this gear works "adequately" i.e. it get's the job done, but it kinda sucks for gaming. So, before everyone starts screaming about it, I'll address the elephant in the room. Yes, I know! I do not need water cooling for the hardware I have! I understand this, but I want a water cooling set up anyway! I understand that the RTX 2060 absolutely does not need a waterblock, (in fact, it barley needs the fans on it!)! It doesn't change the fact that I want to have a waterblock on my card! Deal with it!!! So let's get into it. Here's my new case: Ain't she a beauty?! This will be a long build due to the fact that this computer is my daily driver, so any major mod's will have to be planned out in advanced to minimize system downtime. I'm lucky enough to have a friend who is both a graphic designer and and he also does industrial design. (he's a Mac user, but I forgive him for that! ). Right now I'm thinking of running 2 loops, one for the motherboard and one for the GPU. I have a rather gorgeous XSPC TX360 white radiator: I managed to snag this as a "open box" on an eBay auction for $30 USD! I shop on eBay quite a lot and I often bid on on "open box" items. Usually when it's listed as open box, there is some use to the item. Not in this case! This thing is pristine, with the factory packaging and plastic inserts still in the radiator! I guess that someone was planning to use this in a build and changed their mind. All I know is that I have a huge grin on my face every time I look at this beauty! Right now I'm thinking to either put my pumps and reservoirs like this: Or maybe something like this: White with black will make this build a challenge. It will be real easy to end up with a really boring case if I don't get creative about this build. So, let's get started, shall we?