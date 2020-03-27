Recent 2 years GIGABYTE goes forward and aggressive to Mid-High level laptop market. The part of their Gaming is dominated by the AORUS series, and the part of Creator is dominated by the AERO series. And the AORUS series recently launched the brand new flagship product–AORUS 17 got the highest exposure. This time we got the entry models of the AORUS high-level gaming laptop series, named as AORUS 5, AORUS 7 with 15” and 17” design. The character of this article is the AORUS 7 with a bigger 17” display. Dimension is 399(W) x 282(D) x29.2(H)mm, weight about 2.5kg. Actual weight is 2543g, and the detailed model name is AORUS 7 SA. The thin bezel design makes the appearance smaller than the regular 17” laptop, and slightly larger than the regular 15” one. The AORUS eagle image Logo in the center of A cover, and the sharp lines on the both sides design increase the speedy style. This one is positioning in the regular laptops market, so it’s a pity that none of these 3 areas equipped some light bar design. It is smoother when you touch the A side with fingerprint, it will be better if there are some pattern or more colorful light bar. However, the special design on both side of back vents behind the A side is a plus to the appearance. Open the AORUS 7, the B side and C side placement design. The hinge located at both sides of the chassis body, the maximum open angle of the display is around 130 degree. The assembling quality is solid. Although the case was made by plastic, you won’t feel much unstable while opening the display. Thin bezel design is the most common feature in the gaming laptops market on 2019, was implemented at the B side. Three edges of the AORUS 7 display possess 6mm thin bezel. The webcam placed above the display, it will be more convenient for users. The 17.3’’ LG IPS 4ms anti-glared display owned FHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Face tracing technology was used in the HD webcam, the smoothness and resolution were both outstanding. Overview of the C side, there is full-sized keyboard with numpad, and the key travel is 2.0mm. The keystroke feedback is better than the laptops’ keyboard at this price range, but the feedback is still slightly soft overall. It equipped single-zone 15 colors RGB backlit keyboard, and separated the left and the right key of the touchpad to make more accuracy. The touchpad area supports Windows® Precision Touchpad technology and have a few touch gestures. The left side of I/O port From left side, vent / USB 3.1 Gen1 / USB 2.0 / microphone jack / Earphone jack. The right side of I/O port From left side, USB 3.1 Gen2 / MINI DP 1.2 / SD Card reader / vent. The back side of I/O port The both right and left side are vents, and USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C / HDMI 2.0 RJ45 are in the middle of back side. Killer Wireless-AC 1550 LAN chip of RJ45 port. Here are the accessories be included packaging. From left, Li Polymer Battery(48.96Wh), warranty card, SD slot protection card, manual, power code and 180W adapter, and the big plus is the small and portable adapter. In addition, the design of detachable battery has not been seen for several years. Laptops are designed to have a built-in battery for thinness or integration. There are some troubles for replacement and extra expensive cost at built-in battery for most consumers. Furthermore, the detachable battery can also provide two for self-use and easy to take it out for gaming or working.