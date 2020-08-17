Moving on. I intend to upgrade my Toaster to a Ryzen. That will leave me with an old crappy motherboard with an Intel i5 6500 and a Noctua NH-L9i cooler. Naturally, that has to go somewhere. So I came up with this design: This is just the tip of the Iceberg. I have some ideas for this project, but on the one hand I don't want to spill all my beans just yet, and on the other hand, I still have to convince myself that I can really build that. But there are more design clues to be taken from the 1995 movie "Twelve Monkeys".