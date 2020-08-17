  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress Thirteenth Monkey – What to do with old parts

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Flux, 17 Aug 2020 at 16:41.

  1. Flux

    Moving on. I intend to upgrade my Toaster to a Ryzen. That will leave me with an old crappy motherboard with an Intel i5 6500 and a Noctua NH-L9i cooler. Naturally, that has to go somewhere.
    So I came up with this design:
    [​IMG]
    This is just the tip of the Iceberg. I have some ideas for this project, but on the one hand I don't want to spill all my beans just yet, and on the other hand, I still have to convince myself that I can really build that. But there are more design clues to be taken from the 1995 movie "Twelve Monkeys".
     
    Flux, 17 Aug 2020 at 16:41
  2. Flux

    [​IMG]
    This is a prototype for a leg. I am not entirely sure yet how I will get from this to the mirror finish metallic look in my renderering. I wil try vapor smoothing and all other finishing techniques. And maybe plate it with nickel? We will see.
     
    Flux, 17 Aug 2020 at 16:53
  3. Cheapskate

    Did someone say 'monkey'?
    Cool! -but I see a few tough spots.

    The corner bits: getting that inner 90 degree cut would be tricky. Especially at the spot where it widens out and bends. It would be easier to bevel the wood and leave them flat on the inside. You could get screws in them easier too.

    Clearance for the cooler/wiring? I trust your skills, but DANG that looks tight. :lol:

    The logo thing looks pretty delicate. It might work better as an inlay.

    Edit: Ah, you ninja'd me. :lol: I keep forgetting about 3d printing cheat-mode. I thought you were doing the corners in metal.
     
    Cheapskate, 17 Aug 2020 at 16:54
