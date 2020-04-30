This is an important product for watercooling....why?

EK is releasing what they call an offset mounting system. That is ok, I get it and that could be useful. What is more important is that the mounting bracket has 16 holes drilled into it. Could this be the first universal tube reservoir mounting system? If those holes match up to any of the shitty systems that singularity, alphacool, or primochill have tried to shove onto us in the past few years this is an incredible, yet simple product. Look at it....16 holes rather than four for just EK reservoirs. Here is the link: https://www.techpowerup.com/266423/...ing-brackets-for-pumps-reservoirs-combo-units