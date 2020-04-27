  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Cooling Thoughts on passive watercooling

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Bloody_Pete, 27 Apr 2020

  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,679
    Likes Received:
    326
    So I'm already thinking about my next upgrade. Mainly the cooling. My plan is to go passive, have a front distro plate in my current machine to provide pressure internally, and then create a mount for two of these and my current pump/res (as I love how it looks) to provide a pressure and flow boost. Then I can strip out these loathsome Lian Li fans for some silent ones to cool all of the passive systems.

    So, thoughts on those rads for cooling my current spec, as I can't see anything I move to being a higher power draw than this. I can't actually find much information on them.
     
    27 Apr 2020 at 14:07
    #1
  Goatee

    Goatee Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    19 Apr 2015
    Posts:
    1,450
    Likes Received:
    421
    I looked at those previously:

    Your aware they are aluminium... be careful of some of the dreaded galvanic corrosion.
     
    27 Apr 2020 at 14:11
    #2

