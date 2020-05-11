  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice Tiny Silent PC build advice

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Pie_uk, 11 May 2020 at 14:11.

  Pie_uk

    Pie_uk British beef, in Britain

    Joined:
    6 Apr 2005
    Posts:
    2,678
    Likes Received:
    7
    Hi,

    I have gone backwards and forwards trying to find a laptop/tablet that is capable of 144hz/165hz output over hdmi or display port and cannot find anything suitable.

    That said, I would like to see if its possible to build a very small (NUC/MicroITX) build, preferably fanless so complete silent operation, and for a good price.

    I think £500 max should be enough, though I am not sure since I haven't a clue what to buy. HDD space isn't an issue, or processor power or GPU power since I will be running google stadia.

    The main point of the build is to get a 165hz/144hz refresh rate on my gaming monitor (which has HDMI 1.4 and Display port) so Display port is essential to unlock the full refresh capability.

    appreciate the help if you can

    cheers
     
    Pie_uk, 11 May 2020 at 14:11
    #1

