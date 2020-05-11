Hi, I have gone backwards and forwards trying to find a laptop/tablet that is capable of 144hz/165hz output over hdmi or display port and cannot find anything suitable. That said, I would like to see if its possible to build a very small (NUC/MicroITX) build, preferably fanless so complete silent operation, and for a good price. I think £500 max should be enough, though I am not sure since I haven't a clue what to buy. HDD space isn't an issue, or processor power or GPU power since I will be running google stadia. The main point of the build is to get a 165hz/144hz refresh rate on my gaming monitor (which has HDMI 1.4 and Display port) so Display port is essential to unlock the full refresh capability. appreciate the help if you can cheers