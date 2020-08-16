  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Trouble adding old Laser Printer to Win 10

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Arboreal, 16 Aug 2020 at 14:33.

    While I am waiting for Brother colour laser printers to come back in stock after the demise of my Dell C1760, I have been given an elderly but working HP Laserjet 1050.

    It will print a test page itself, and that looks good, but I cannot persuade Win 10 to connect to the damn thing.

    There are Win 10 USB drivers that I have installed, and an HP port is visible, but the remains completely invisible to the PC.

    Any help or suggestions?

    I have tried the old printer option and manual install, but cannot locate a modern enough 'inf' file from what I can see.
     
