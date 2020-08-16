While I am waiting for Brother colour laser printers to come back in stock after the demise of my Dell C1760, I have been given an elderly but working HP Laserjet 1050. It will print a test page itself, and that looks good, but I cannot persuade Win 10 to connect to the damn thing. There are Win 10 USB drivers that I have installed, and an HP port is visible, but the remains completely invisible to the PC. Any help or suggestions? I have tried the old printer option and manual install, but cannot locate a modern enough 'inf' file from what I can see.